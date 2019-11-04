Seven Bridges Advisors Partner Ram Lee set to Speak at Private Wealth East Forum Autumn

The Private Wealth East Forum - Fall is designed to bring together more than 250 attendees including more than 150 leading RIAs, family offices, Private Banks and HNW wealth managers from across the region for a day of peer networking and knowledge sharing. Ram Lee, the President of Seven Bridges Advisors, will be one of over twenty industry leaders speaking at this event.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / The Private Wealth East Forum - Fall, being held on November 13th, 2019, will cover asset allocation, alternative investing, asset protection as well as regulatory compliance and an outlook of the financial markets and the global economy. As this event is completely closed door and invitation only, it has been designed to enable genuine peer-to-peer learning and networking for the local HNW community.

Some of the other key discussion topics are around asset protection, succession planning, asset allocation, alternative investments, trends and future outlooks, and impact investing. Through a deep engagement with these subjects, it is the hope of Private Wealth East Forum Autumn that attendees will take away key tools and practices to be able to facilitate better investments and remain informed about current market trends. Ram Lee is one of the speakers at this event, and he is President of Seven Bridges Investment, a registered investment advisory firm in New York.

Ram Lee will be speaking on the subject of "Luck versus Skill: Understanding How Active Managers Make or Lose Money'. Ram Lee explains that if investors could simply fund those with the best performance, selecting managers would be easy. Instead, investors must decide who will be successful in an unknown and inherently uncertain future. To do that effectively requires intensive due diligence and an understanding of the knowledge dynamics between investors and investment managers. His session will explore: the "pollution' of survivorship bias on manager selection, tactics and strategies for assessing the real risk level of a manager, separating the alpha from the real beta for managers, and evaluating the nature and robustness of security selection by managers.

About Ram Lee and Seven Bridges Advisors

Ram Lee is a Partner at Seven Bridges Advisors, an outsourced investment office for families and endowments, currently overseeing in excess of $5 billion in assets. Seven Bridges provides clients with a full-service investment office, and works to uncover attractive risk/return opportunities across markets and strategies using both qualitative and quantitative research.

Prior to Seven Bridges, Ram Lee served as Managing Director at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute endowment. In his role at HHMI, Ram invested its $15+ billion endowment across all asset categories, including private equity funds and an extensive co-investment program. At HHMI, Ram also served as a macro strategist for the Investment Committee. Before HHMI, Ram held the position of Director of Investments at the UPenn endowment investment office. He earned a B.A. in the Honors Program at Swarthmore College and an M.B.A. from Yale School of Management. Ram serves on the Investment Committee for the NFL Players Association.

