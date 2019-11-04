Web Presence: Dr. Justin DeGarmo of Elizabethtown Dentistry Shares The Pros And Cons Of Dental Implants Vs. Bridges

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Dr. Justin DeGarmo is a General Dentist at Elizabethtown Family Dentistry, in North Carolina.

As a student, Dr. Justin DeGarmo studied and trained diligently to become the practitioner he is today. His objective now, as during his education, is to be able to provide the community with exceptional dental care suited to each patient's individual needs.

Dr. Justin DeGarmo earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences at Clemson University. Dr. DeGarmo was a driven learner and the top graduate in his major.

After graduation, Dr. DeGarmo went on to receive his D.M.D. degree at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. DeGarmo's commitment to dentistry remained his focus throughout his years of schooling. As a result of his hard work, Justin DeGarmo received an award for excellence in Prosthodontics from the Southeastern Academy of Prosthodontics.

Following dental school, Dr. Justin DeGarmo completed a one-year residency in St. Petersburg, FL. He obtained a certificate for Advanced Education in General Dentistry through the University of Florida.

During his residency, Dr. Justin DeGarmo received training at the Dawson Academy. He also completed extensive continuing education in dental implants and was recognized as a Fellow by the International Congress of Oral Implantologists.

Dr. Justin DeGarmo pursued higher education for more than accolades, and he is committed to educating others about the importance of oral health.

Dr. Justin DeGarmo shares his experience to help patients make knowledgeable decisions when it comes to their teeth.

As an experienced doctor who knows the field, he wants to address a question he is frequently asked,

"What are the pros and cons of teeth implants versus bridges?"

Dental Implants

Implants are a good option for tooth loss due to an injury or disease. A dental implant is a titanium post that acts as similarly to a tooth root to supports a crown.

The implant is surgically placed into the jawbone; it will then heal and ultimately integrate into the jawbone in that position. This fusing process usually takes three to six months. Once complete, an abutment is joined to the implant post. The abutment protrudes above the gum line to support the dental crown.

Dental Bridges

For purposes of this discussion, bridges are used to "bridge" the gap between one or more missing teeth. The surrounding natural teeth support the bridge. Bridges are made up of two or more crowns for the teeth on each part of the gap.

Dental Implants Vs. Bridges: Pros and Cons

What is the risk of dental disease?

Dental Implants: One reason dental implants often have a better long-term prognosis is because they cannot get cavities; they can develop gum disease so professional preventative treatment is still important with implants.

Vs.

Dental Bridges: Good oral hygiene is necessary to make sure that no decay develops on the natural teeth supporting bridges. Similarly, gum disease will need to be monitored professionally.

What are the long-term dental health effects?

Dental Implants: Little to no bone or gum loss.

Vs.

Dental Bridges: Some bone or gum loss in the region of the missing tooth.

How to take care of them?

Dental Implants: Brush and floss like normal.

Vs.

Dental Bridges: Requires a special floss and different technique to properly clean.

Does it require surgery?

Dental Implants: Yes

Vs.

Dental Bridges: No

What is the cost?

Dental Implants: A single tooth replacement with an implant can cost upwards of $5,000 due to surgery and elevated lab fees.

Vs.

Dental Bridges: A three unit bridge (to replace one missing tooth) typically cost around $3,500.

However, these restorations may have to be replaced more often than implant restorations because of issues with the supporting natural teeth.

(Note: The costs associated with implants and bridges will vary due to the type of procedure chosen for both and the average costs can vary greatly depending on the the area that you live)

How long is the procedure and healing time?

Dental Implants: Multiple visits over 3 to 6 months.

Vs.

Dental Bridges: 2 to 3 visits over a few weeks.

Dr. Justin DeGarmo recognizes that patients ultimately determine the pros and cons of dental treatment options based on their unique circumstances. Many factors can impact whether a patient is a good candidate for either a dental implant or bridge: it depends on the oral condition, expenses, and the aesthetic preferences of each patient. These are some general guidelines that should not substitute a professional dental exam taking individual factors into consideration.

