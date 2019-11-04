CORT Honored with Global Citizenship Award and Recognized for Commitment to Service at Cartus 2019 Global Network Conference

Furniture rental company pays it forward with $5,000 donation to Move for Hunger

CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / CORT Destination Services, a Berkshire Hathaway Company, was honored with the Global Citizenship Award at Cartus Corporation's 2019 Global Network Conference, held October 14-15, 2019, at The Westin Copley Place in Boston, Massachusetts. The Cartus Global Network is Cartus' industry-leading worldwide service provider network, and the company's Global Citizenship Award recognizes a deeper appreciation for the companies and individuals in the Network who have exemplified Cartus' core values of service, collaboration and respect-all fundamental aspects of good global citizenship.

CORT was awarded the Global Citizenship Award for its outstanding contributions to the health, welfare and safety of others, and/or for improvements in a community's quality of life on a national or international level. The company also received the Commitment to Excellence Silver Award during the event, recognizing CORT's measurable commitment to excellence and for distinguishing themselves by achieving critical performance metrics.

"At Cartus, we are a very passionate group when it comes to giving back and making a positive impact in the world. We actively contribute our time, energy and knowledge to our local communities and neighbors with a variety of charitable events and programs," said Mike Brannan, senior vice president, Global Supply Chain Management. "We wanted to recognize network suppliers who share that same belief, so we created our Global Citizenship Award. CORT is this year's award recipient, and we thank them for everything they do in their local community and on the global level."

As part of CORT's award win, Cartus gave the company $5,000 for its Global Citizenship efforts. CORT paid it forward by donating the money to Move for Hunger, a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger.

"We are extremely honored to receive the prestigious Global Citizenship Award from Cartus, recognizing CORT's global commitment to supporting the communities in which we operate," said Jon Harman, global account manager, CORT Destination Services. "Receiving this award puts us in good company when it comes to our mutual commitment to giving something back. We are grateful to be able to donate our award win to Move for Hunger, an organization we are proud to partner with to help eliminate food insecurity across the country."

To learn more about CORT Destination Services, visit www.cort.com.

About Cartus

Cartus, the market leader in global mobility, provides a full spectrum of global relocation solutions and can successfully move employees into and out of 185 countries. By leveraging innovative solutions and its Leading Edge Analytics Practice (LEAP), Cartus serves more than half of Fortune 50 companies as well as smaller organizations. Cartus is part of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. To find out how our greater experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help your company, visit www.cartus.com, read our blog, or visit www.realogy.com for more information

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 85 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

