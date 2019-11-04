Endo Implements CEO Succession Plan

Paul Campanelli Appointed Chairman of the Board, Will Also Continue as President and Chief Executive Officer Until Successor Appointed; Roger Kimmel Appointed Senior Independent Director

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today announced that Paul V. Campanelli, President and Chief Executive Officer has notified the Board of Directors ("Board") of his intention to retire and the Board is implementing its Chief Executive Officer succession plan. Mr. Campanelli has been appointed Chairman of the Board effective immediately and will also continue to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer until his successor is appointed. Roger Kimmel, who has served as Chairman of the Board, has been appointed Senior Independent Director. Mr. Kimmel replaces Dr. Sharad Mansukani, who is resigning from the Board due to other commitments, including his recent appointment as chairman of the board of another company.

The Board is launching a process to identify Mr. Campanelli's successor. Mr. Campanelli will be actively involved in that process and will help facilitate a smooth transition. In addition, he will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board following the appointment of his successor.

"Over the last three years, we have been laser-focused on executing our strategy to simplify our business, drive productivity improvements and leverage our culture as a differentiator, which has led to strong operating performance despite a challenging external environment," Mr. Campanelli said. "I am proud of what the Endo team has accomplished, and I am confident we have positioned the Company for long-term growth and success. I will continue to be actively involved in my new role as Chairman and look forward to working with the Board to select a new Chief Executive Officer who shares our mission and who will look to build on our momentum."

"Paul has left an indelible mark of superior performance and leadership on Endo, and we are grateful for his service as President and Chief Executive Officer," said Mr. Kimmel. "Paul's decisive leadership, personal style and unwavering focus have led to strong operating performance at a time of volatility in our industry which has benefited all of Endo's stakeholders. We are thrilled to be able to retain Paul's expertise going forward in his new role as Chairman of the Board."

