International Flavors Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF) reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and reconfirms full year 2019 guidance.

Third Quarter 2019 Consolidated Summary:

Reported (GAAP) Adjusted (Non-GAAP)1 Sales Operating Profit EPS Sales Operating Profit EPS EPS ex Amortization $1.3 B $185 M $1.13 $1.3 B $201 M $1.20 $1.53

¹ Schedules at the end of this release contain reconciliations of reported GAAP to non-GAAP metrics.

Management Commentary

"In the third quarter, we delivered a sequential improvement in our combined top-line growth rate," said IFF Chairman and CEO Andreas Fibig. "Scent continued to perform well, growing low single-digits, and we have seen a sequential improvement at Frutarom with broad-based increases across many categories. In Taste, our win rate remains high, yet performance continued to be impacted by volume erosion. On a two-year basis, Taste growth remained solid when we factor in a high single-digit year-ago comparison.

"We drove strong improvements in profitability with adjusted operating profit margin ex amortization up 60 basis points year-over-year, despite a more challenging top-line environment. We also generated strong cash flow with improvements in operating and free cash flow through an increased emphasis on productivity savings and the benefit of acquisition-related synergies.

"Our integration efforts are progressing well across all of our priorities. We are expanding our Tastepoint model in key markets around the world, we secured $14 million of cross-selling wins on a run-rate basis and executed on our talent agenda. For those businesses where we have aligned our go-to-market approach, growth remained robust. We also continue to progress against our cost synergy efforts, and now expect to deliver approximately $50 million of savings in 2019 significantly ahead of our revised estimate of $40 million.

"We have started the fourth quarter strong, and with a continuation of this trend, we expect sales and adjusted EPS ex amortization for full year 2019 to be in line with the low end of our guidance. Acknowledging the many moving parts and challenging market environment over the course of the year, we remain on pace to deliver solid top and bottom-line results. Our path forward is clear deliver strong value creation for all our stakeholders through growth acceleration, margin expansion and a successful integration."

Third Quarter 2019 Consolidated Financial Results

Reported net sales for the third quarter totaled $1.3 billion, an increase of 40% from $908 million in 2018, including the contribution of sales related to Frutarom. On a combined basis, currency neutral sales increased 2%, including the net contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses.

Reported earnings per share (EPS) for the third quarter was $1.13 per diluted share versus $1.17 per diluted share reported in 2018. Excluding those items that affect comparability, adjusted EPS excluding amortization was $1.53 per diluted share in 2019 versus $1.62 in the year-ago period, as adjusted operating profit growth was more than offset by shares outstanding and higher interest expense both related to the Frutarom acquisition.

Third Quarter 2019 Segment Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

Reported (GAAP) Currency Neutral (Non-GAAP) Sales Segment Profit Sales Segment Profit Scent 2% (5)% 3% 0% Taste (3)% 1% (2)% 4% Frutarom

Scent Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales increased 2%, or $9.1 million, to $480.4 million. Currency neutral sales improved 3%, with growth in all regions and nearly all categories. Performance was strongest in Fine Fragrance, growing mid single-digits led by robust growth in EAME and Greater Asia. Consumer Fragrances grew low single-digits with increases in nearly all categories led by Home Care, Hair Care and Fabric Care. Fragrance Ingredients was flat as price increases were offset by volume declines related to inventory destocking.

Scent segment profit decreased 5%on a reported basis and was 0% on a currency neutral basis as the benefits of productivity initiatives and mix were offset by unfavorable price to input costs.

Taste Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales decreased 3%, or $12.9 million, to $423.3 million. Currency neutral sales decreased approximately 2% against a strong 7% year-ago comparison as high single-digit growth in Greater Asia was more than offset by volume erosion with multinational customers. From a category perspective, growth was strongest in Beverage and Savory, led by strong new win performance.

Taste segment profit increased 1% on a reported basis and 4% on a currency neutral basis driven primarily by productivity initiatives and cost management.

Frutarom Business Unit

On a reported basis, sales were $363.7 million. On a standalone basis, currency neutral sales increased 5%, including the net contribution of acquisitions and divested businesses, as organic sales remained constant. Performance was driven by growth in Taste and Savory offset by continued pressures in F&F ingredients notably CitraSource and Natural Product Solutions particularly raw material-driven price decreases in Natural Colors.

Segment profit contributed $28 million in the third quarter, or $68 million excluding amortization. Margin continued to be supported by disciplined cost management and acquisition-related synergies.

Compliance Update

IFF's investigation of allegations that improper payments to representatives of customers were made in Russia and Ukraine has been substantially completed. Such allegations have been substantiated, and IFF has confirmed that key members of Frutarom's senior management at the time were aware of such payments. IFF has taken appropriate remedial actions, including replacing senior management in relevant locations, and believes that such improper customer payments have stopped.

In addition to IFF's standard compliance integration activities, IFF has also conducted a robust secondary review of Frutarom's operations in certain other jurisdictions, including those that it deems "high risk". These reviews supplement IFF's existing global compliance initiatives that were implemented at Frutarom in connection with the closing of the Frutarom transaction. These secondary reviews were conducted with the assistance of outside legal and accounting firms. These reviews are substantially complete.

IFF has confirmed in these investigations that total affected sales represented less than 1% of IFF's and Frutarom's combined net sales for 2018. The impact of the reviews including the costs associated with them, to date, have not been and are not anticipated to be material to IFF's results of operations or financial condition. In addition, no evidence has been uncovered suggesting that any of these compliance matters had any connection to the United States.

IFF is committed to the highest standards of ethics and integrity and has strict compliance policies in place that are regularly reviewed and updated.

The Company reconfirms its 2019 financial guidance as follows:

Guidance Sales $5.15B $5.25B Adjusted EPS (1) $4.85 $5.05 Adjusted EPS Ex Amortization (1) $6.15 $6.35

1 See Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We provide in this press release non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) currency neutral sales; (ii) adjusted operating profit; (iii) adjusted operating profit (margin) ex. amortization; (iv) adjusted EPS; (v) adjusted EPS ex. amortization.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are defined below.

Currency Neutral metrics eliminate the effects that result from translating international currency to U.S. dollars. We calculate currency neutral numbers by comparing current year results to the prior year results restated at exchange rates in effect for the current year based on the currency of the underlying transaction.

Adjusted Operating Profit excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives, acquisition related costs, integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, FDA mandated product recall, Frutarom acquisition related costs, and compliance review legal defense costs ("Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability").

Adjusted Operating Profit (Margin) ex. Amortizationexcludes the impact of Operating Profit Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.

Adjusted EPS excludes the impact of operational improvement initiatives, acquisition related costs, integration related costs, restructuring and other charges, net, losses (gains) on sale of assets, FDA mandated product recall, U.S. tax reform, Frutarom acquisition related costs, compliance review legal defense costs, and redemption value adjustment to EPS (often referred to as "Items Impacting Comparability").

Adjusted EPS ex. Amortizationexcludes the impact of Items Impacting Comparability and the amortization of acquisition related intangible assets.

These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide additional information regarding our underlying operating results and comparable year-over-year performance. Such information is supplemental to information presented in accordance with GAAP and is not intended to represent a presentation in accordance with GAAP. In discussing our historical and expected future results and financial condition, we believe it is meaningful for investors to be made aware of and to be assisted in a better understanding of, on a period-to-period comparable basis, financial amounts both including and excluding these identified items, as well as the impact of exchange rate fluctuations. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results under GAAP and may not be comparable to other companies' calculation of such metrics.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, we began including Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization as a key non-GAAP financial measure of our business. Full amortization expense of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions will be excluded from Adjusted EPS ex. Amortization calculation. The exclusion of amortization expense allows comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies. We believe this calculation will provide a more accurate presentation in this and in future periods in the event of additional acquisitions. Further, this allows the investors to evaluate and understand operating trends excluding the impact on operating income and earnings per diluted share. In addition, the Frutarom acquisition related costs have been separated from costs related to prior acquisitions. The Frutarom acquisition costs represent a significant balance and we believe this amount should be shown separately to provide an accurate presentation of the acquisition related costs. Our GAAP results and GAAP metrics do not change, and this change has no effect on day to day business operations, or how we manage our business. For Frutarom, we present segment profit excluding amortization expense as it allows comparison of operating results that are consistent over time for newly and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Metrics. This press release also includes our expectations for 2019 with respect to (i) sales growth; (ii) Adjusted EPS growth; and (iii) EPS ex. amortization growth. The closest corresponding GAAP measures to these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP metric expectation and the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to length of the forecasted period and potential variability, complexity and low visibility as to items such as future contingencies and other costs that would be excluded from the GAAP measures, and the tax impact of such items, in the relevant future period. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Combined 2018 Financials

We calculated "combined" numbers by combining (i) our fiscal year 2018 results (including Frutarom from October 4, 2018 to December 31, 2018) with (ii) the results of Frutarom from January 1, 2018 to October 3, 2018, and adjusting for divestitures of Frutarom's businesses since October 4, 2018, but do not include any other adjustments that would have been made had we owned Frutarom for such periods prior to October 4, 2018.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Consolidated Income Statement

(Amounts in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Net sales 1,267,345 907,548 40 3,856,315 2,758,492 40 Cost of goods sold 734,257 506,882 45 2,245,729 1,553,300 45 Gross profit 533,088 400,666 33 1,610,586 1,205,192 34 Research and development expenses 85,077 75,302 13 260,489 228,545 14 Selling and administrative expenses 210,829 157,796 34 634,111 457,847 38 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 48,430 9,003 NMF 143,964 27,772 NMF Restructuring and other charges, net 3,716 927 NMF 22,415 2,830 NMF Losses (gains) on sales of fixed assets 372 (1,630 (123 1,136 (435 NMF Operating profit 184,664 159,268 16 548,471 488,633 12 Interest expense 33,497 23,914 40 102,662 93,755 10 Loss on extinguishment of debt 38,810 (100 38,810 (100 Other income, net (5,699 (4,158 37 (15,114 (25,389 (40 Income before taxes 156,866 100,702 56 460,923 381,457 21 Taxes on income 27,059 4,986 NMF 81,033 57,176 42 Net income 129,807 95,716 36 379,890 324,281 17 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 2,683 7,560 Net income attributable to IFF 127,124 95,716 33 372,330 324,281 15 Net income per share basic (1) 1.15 1.18 3.34 4.06 Net income per share diluted (1) 1.13 1.17 3.30 4.04 Average number of shares outstanding basic 111,998 81,263 111,953 79,783 Average number of shares outstanding diluted 113,493 81,647 113,133 80,115

(1) For 2019, net income per share reflects adjustments related to the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests.

NMF Not meaningful

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 504,054 648,522 Receivables 942,705 937,765 Inventories 1,126,389 1,078,537 Other current assets 325,410 277,036 Total current assets 2,898,558 2,941,860 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,313,539 1,241,152 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 8,211,378 8,417,710 Other assets 561,249 288,673 Total assets 12,984,724 12,889,395 Short term borrowings 384,823 48,642 Other current liabilities 1,027,626 1,079,669 Total current liabilities 1,412,449 1,128,311 Long-term debt 4,008,134 4,504,417 Non-current liabilities 1,382,608 1,131,487 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 114,545 81,806 Shareholders' equity 6,066,988 6,043,374 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 12,984,724 12,889,395

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 379,890 324,281 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 235,429 95,994 Deferred income taxes (35,134 20,623 Losses (gains) on sale of assets 1,136 (435 Stock-based compensation 26,426 22,041 Pension contributions (16,390 (15,983 Loss on extinguishment of debt 38,810 Gain on deal contingent derivatives (12,505 Product recall claim settlement, net of insurance proceeds received (3,090 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Trade receivables (22,878 (93,198 Inventories (84,140 (92,705 Accounts payable (39,332 (17,198 Accruals for incentive compensation (20,726 (10,753 Other current payables and accrued expenses (12,161 386 Other assets (58,016 (61,597 Other liabilities 28,931 7,287 Net cash provided by operating activities 383,035 201,958 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received (49,065 (22 Additions to property, plant and equipment (160,449 (102,421 Additions to intangible assets (6,070 Proceeds from life insurance contracts 1,890 1,837 Maturity of net investment hedges (2,642 Proceeds from disposal of assets 34,607 961 Proceeds from unwinding of cross currency swap derivative instruments 25,900 Contingent consideration paid (4,655 Net cash used in investing activities (157,842 (102,287 Cash flows from financing activities: Cash dividends paid to shareholders (233,477 (163,318 Increase in revolving credit facility and short term borrowings 11 112,483 Proceeds from sales of equity securities, net of issuance costs 2,268,965 Deferred financing costs (21,944 Repayments on debt (100,785 (288,810 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 2,926,414 Contingent consideration paid (21,791 Gain on pre-issuance hedges 12,505 Proceeds from issuance of stock in connection with stock options 200 Employee withholding taxes paid (9,966 (9,725 Purchase of treasury stock (15,475 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (365,808 4,821,095 Effect of exchange rates changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,853 (14,353 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (144,468 4,906,413 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 648,522 368,046 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 504,054 5,274,459

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

Business Unit Performance

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales Taste 423,269 436,214 1,302,050 1,335,773 Scent 480,384 471,334 1,444,407 1,422,719 Frutarom 363,692 1,109,858 Consolidated 1,267,345 907,548 3,856,315 2,758,492 Segment Profit Taste 97,526 96,497 304,062 317,666 Scent 83,484 87,488 260,543 261,545 Frutarom 28,257 94,841 Global Expenses (8,333 (19,578 (39,892 (63,975 Operational Improvement Initiatives (712 (344 (1,652 (1,773 Acquisition Related Costs 1 519 Integration Related Costs (10,511 (958 (36,825 (1,951 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (3,716 (927 (22,415 (1,837 (Losses) Gains on Sale of Assets (372 1,630 (1,136 435 FDA Mandated Product Recall (250 9,800 (250 4,800 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs 2,914 (14,341 (5,182 (26,796 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (3,623 (3,623 Operating profit 184,664 159,268 548,471 488,633 Interest Expense (33,497 (23,914 (102,662 (93,755 Loss on extinguishment of debt (38,810 (38,810 Other income, net 5,699 4,158 15,114 25,389 Income before taxes 156,866 100,702 460,923 381,457 Operating Margin Taste 23 22 23 24 Scent 17 19 18 18 Frutarom 8 9 Consolidated 15 18 14 18

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Foreign Exchange Impact

(Unaudited)

Q3 Taste Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported (3)% 1% Currency Impact 1% 3% % Change Currency Neutral (2)% 4% Q3 Scent Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported 2% (5)% Currency Impact 1% 5% % Change Currency Neutral 3% 0%

YTD Taste Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported (3)% (4)% Currency Impact 3% 3% % Change Currency Neutral 0% (1)% YTD Scent Sales Segment Profit % Change Reported 2% 0% Currency Impact 2% 5% % Change Currency Neutral 4% 5%

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Third Quarter (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 533,088 400,666 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 711 398 Integration Related Costs (c) 187 18 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) 250 (9,800 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) (3,603 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 530,633 391,282

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Third Quarter (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 210,829 157,796 Acquisition Related Costs (b) 1 Integration Related Costs (c) (10,047 (915 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) (691 (14,341 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (h) (3,623 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 196,468 142,541

Reconciliation of Operating Profit Third Quarter (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 184,664 159,268 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 712 344 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (1 Integration Related Costs (c) 10,511 958 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d) 3,716 927 Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets 372 (1,630 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) 250 (9,800 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) (2,914 14,341 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (h) 3,623 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 200,934 164,407

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Third Quarter Numerator 2019 2018 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit 200,934 164,407 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 48,430 9,003 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit ex. Amortization 249,364 173,410 Denominator Sales 1,267,345 907,548 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Operating Profit Margin ex. Amortization 19.7 19.1

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income Third Quarter 2019 2018 (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Income before taxes Taxes on income (j) Net Income Attributable to IFF (k) Diluted EPS (l) Income before taxes Taxes on income (j) Net Income Attributable to IFF Diluted EPS Reported (GAAP) 156,866 27,059 127,124 1.13 100,702 4,986 95,716 1.17 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 712 243 469 345 125 220 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (3,371 (3,371 (0.03 (1 1 (2 Integration Related Costs (c) 10,511 2,347 8,164 0.07 959 237 722 0.01 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d) 3,716 811 2,905 0.03 927 228 699 0.01 Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets 372 98 274 (1,630 (387 (1,243 (0.02 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) 250 57 193 (9,800 (2,344 (7,456 (0.09 U.S. Tax Reform (f) 8,151 (8,151 (0.10 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) (2,914 (715 (2,199 (0.02 54,994 9,561 45,433 0.56 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (h) 3,623 827 2,796 0.02 Redemption value adjustment to EPS (i) (0.02 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 169,765 30,727 136,355 1.20 146,496 20,558 125,938 1.54

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization Third Quarter (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income 136,355 125,938 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 48,430 9,003 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (j) 10,961 2,340 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (m) 37,469 6,663 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization 173,824 132,601 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 113,493 81,647 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization 1.53 1.62

(a) For 2019, represents accelerated depreciation related to a plant relocation in India and China. For 2018, represents accelerated depreciation related to a plant relocation in India and Taiwan. (b) For 2019, represents adjustments to the fair value for an equity method investment in Canada which we began consolidating in the second quarter. (c) For 2019, represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition, principally advisory services. For 2018, represents costs related to the integration of David Michael and Frutarom. (d) For 2019, represents costs primarily related to the Frutarom Integration Initiative and the 2019 Severance Charges program. For 2018, represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program. (e) For 2019, represents additional claims that management will pay to co-packers. For 2018, represents recoveries from the supplier for the third quarter, partially offset by final payments to the customer made for the affected product in the first quarter. (f) Represents charges incurred related to enactment of certain U.S. tax legislation changes in December 2017. (g) Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom. For 2019, amount primarily relates to a measurement period adjustment to the amount of the inventory "step-up" recorded. For 2018, amount primarily includes $28.8 million of bridge loan commitment fees partially offset by $25.3 million net mark-to-market gains on deal-contingent interest rate derivatives included in Interest expense; $34.9 million make whole payment on the Senior Notes 2007 and $3.9 million realized loss on a fair value hedge included in Loss on extinguishment of debt; $1.9 million realized gain on a foreign currency derivative included in Other income; and $14.3 million of transaction costs included in administrative expenses. (h) Costs related to reviewing the nature of inappropriate payments and review of compliance in certain other countries. In addition, includes legal costs for related shareholder lawsuits. (i) Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests over their existing carrying value. (j) The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal year 2019, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). For amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated based on the statutory rate on a country by country basis. (k) For 2019, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $2.7M. (l) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. (m) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit Third Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 1,610,586 1,205,192 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 1,651 1,254 Integration Related Costs (c) 508 18 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) 250 (4,800 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) 4,247 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 1,617,242 1,201,664

Reconciliation of Selling and Administrative Expenses Third Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 634,111 457,847 Acquisition Related Costs (b) 519 Integration Related Costs (c) (35,647 (915 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) (937 (26,796 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (h) (3,623 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 593,904 430,655

Reconciliation of Operating Profit Third Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Reported (GAAP) 548,471 488,633 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 1,652 1,773 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (519 Integration Related Costs (c) 36,825 1,951 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d) 22,415 1,837 Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets 1,136 (435 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) 250 (4,800 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) 5,182 26,796 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (h) 3,623 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 619,554 515,236

International Flavors Fragrances Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following information and schedules provide reconciliation information between reported GAAP amounts and non-GAAP certain adjusted amounts. This information and schedules are not intended as, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for reported GAAP amounts or financial statements of the Company prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income Third Quarter Year-to-Date 2019 2018 (DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS) Income before taxes Taxes on income (j) Net Income Attributable to IFF (k) Diluted EPS Income before taxes Taxes on income (j) Net Income Attributable to IFF Diluted EPS (l) Reported (GAAP) 460,923 81,033 372,330 3.30 381,457 57,176 324,281 4.04 Operational Improvement Initiatives (a) 1,652 561 1,091 0.01 1,774 561 1,213 0.02 Acquisition Related Costs (b) (3,371 (3,371 (0.03 (519 (134 (385 Integration Related Costs (c) 36,825 8,270 28,555 0.25 1,952 237 1,715 0.02 Restructuring and Other Charges, net (d) 22,415 5,394 17,021 0.16 1,837 443 1,394 0.02 Losses (Gains) on Sale of Assets 1,136 290 846 0.01 (435 (141 (294 FDA Mandated Product Recall (e) 250 57 193 (4,800 (1,148 (3,652 (0.05 U.S. Tax Reform (f) 7,502 (7,502 (0.09 Frutarom Acquisition Related Costs (g) 5,182 672 4,510 0.04 91,983 16,104 75,879 0.95 Compliance Review Legal Defense Costs (h) 3,623 827 2,796 0.02 Redemption value adjustment to EPS (i) (0.02 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 528,635 97,104 423,971 3.74 473,249 80,600 392,649 4.89

Reconciliation of Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization Third Quarter Year-to-Date (DOLLARS AND SHARE AMOUNTS IN THOUSANDS) 2019 2018 Numerator Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income 423,971 392,649 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets 143,964 27,772 Tax impact on Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets (j) 33,792 8,013 Amortization of Acquisition related Intangible Assets, net of tax (m) 110,172 19,759 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income ex. Amortization 534,143 412,408 Denominator Weighted average shares assuming dilution (diluted) 113,133 80,115 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) EPS ex. Amortization 4.72 5.14

(a) For 2019, represents accelerated depreciation related to a plant relocation in India and China. For 2018, represents accelerated depreciation related to a plant relocation in India and Taiwan. (b) For 2019, represents adjustments to the fair value for an equity method investment in Canada which we began consolidating in the second quarter. For 2018, represents adjustments to the contingent consideration payable for PowderPure, and transaction costs related to Fragrance Resources and PowderPure within Selling and administrative expenses. (c) For 2019, represents costs related to the integration of the Frutarom acquisition, principally advisory services. For 2018, represents costs related to the integration of David Michael and Frutarom. (d) For 2019, represents costs primarily related to the Frutarom Integration Initiative and the 2019 Severance Charges program. For 2018, represents severance costs related to the 2017 Productivity Program. (e) For 2019, represents additional claims that management will pay to co-packers. For 2018, represents recoveries from the supplier for the third quarter, partially offset by final payments to the customer made for the affected product in the first quarter. (f) Represents charges incurred related to enactment of certain U.S. tax legislation changes in December 2017. (g) Represents transaction-related costs and expenses related to the acquisition of Frutarom. For 2019, amount primarily includes amortization for inventory "step-up" costs and transaction costs. For 2018, amount primarily includes $39.4 million of bridge loan commitment fees included in Interest expense; $34.9 million make whole payment on the Senior Notes 2007 and $3.9 million realized loss on a fair value hedge included in Loss on extinguishment of debt; $12.5 million realized gain on a foreign currency derivative included in Other income; and $26.8 million of transaction costs included in administrative expenses. (h) Costs related to reviewing the nature of inappropriate payments and review of compliance in certain other countries. In addition, includes legal costs for related shareholder lawsuits. (i) Represents the adjustment to EPS related to the excess of the redemption value of certain redeemable noncontrolling interests over their existing carrying value. (j) The income tax expense (benefit) on non-GAAP adjustments is computed in accordance with ASC 740 using the same methodology as the GAAP provision of income taxes. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the applicable statutory tax rate for each jurisdiction in which such charges were incurred, except for those items which are non-taxable for which the tax expense (benefit) was calculated at 0%. For fiscal year 2019, these non-GAAP adjustments were not subject to foreign tax credits or valuation allowances, but to the extent that such factors are applicable to any future non-GAAP adjustments we will take such factors into consideration in calculating the tax expense (benefit). For amortization, the tax benefit has been calculated based on the statutory rate on a country by country basis. (k) For 2019, net income is reduced by income attributable to noncontrolling interest of $7.6M. (l) The sum of these items does not foot due to rounding. (m) Represents all amortization of intangible assets acquired in connection with acquisitions, net of tax.

