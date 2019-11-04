Allied Universal(R) Grows Integrated Solutions Technology Business; Acquires Chicago-Based Advent Systems, Inc.

SANTA ANA, CA and ELMHURST, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America, recently announced the acquisition of Advent Systems, Inc. - a leading low-voltage integrator of IP video, access control, structured cabling and audio/visual systems based in Elmhurst, Ill, a suburb of Chicago. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Adding Advent Systems helps us grow strategically and geographically especially within the Chicago market," said Steve Jones, CEO of Allied Universal. "We are excited to continue our strategy of expanding our technology division in order to offer highly advanced solutions for our clients."

With revenues exceeding $42 million and 125 employees, Advent systems, Inc. has been providing integrated technology solutions since 1994. With offices in Chicago and Little Rock as well as satellite operations in Texas, the company helps protect property and assets with design, installation and service of integrated electronic security systems.

"For more than 25 years, we've been dedicated to providing our customers with the highest level of service and quality," said Michael Walsdorf, President of Advent Systems, Inc. "We believe Allied Universal supports our business strategy and overall core values, which will result in a continuation of that high level of service and quality to our clients. We're also thrilled to present a path to the future to our employees, who have been an integral part of our growth and success from the beginning."

The addition of Advent Systems will expand Allied Universal® Technology Services division within the Midwest region. Allied Universal® Technology Services provides electronic access control, video surveillance, fire/life safety, alarm monitoring, emergency communications, hosted /managed services and a variety of Global Security Operating Center (GSOC-as-a-Service) offerings.

"I have known Mike Walsdorf and John Lothrop for 25 years and have successfully partnered with them on many occasions," said Carey Boethel, President of Dallas-based Allied Universal® Technology Services. "It is truly an honor to be partnering with them again as we continue to expand our national footprint."

Advent Systems was represented by Stifel in the transaction.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal®, a leading security and facility services company in North America with over 215,000 employees and revenues over $7.3 billion, provides unparalleled security services and technology solutions. With offices located throughout the nation as well as internationally (Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom), Allied Universal is responsible for protecting client sites covering multiple specialty sectors such as higher education, healthcare, retail, commercial real estate, government and corporate campuses, etc. Supported by vast experience gained from being in business for over 60 years, Allied Universal provides proactive security services and cutting-edge smart technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow clients to focus on their core business. Through world-class customer service, highly advanced systems and cohesive technology solutions…Allied Universal is There for you™. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

About Advent Systems, Inc.

Headquartered in Elmhurst, Ill., Advent Systems, Inc. is a leading professional source of integrated solutions offering IP video, access control, structured cabling and audio/visual systems. Founded in 1994, the company provides top-notch customer service and tech solutions to clients throughout the United States. Additional information is available at www.adventsystems.com.

