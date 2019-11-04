Anzeige
Montag, 04.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
WKN: A1W4VG ISIN: CA46579R1047 Ticker-Symbol: IYAA 
Tradegate
04.11.19
20:01 Uhr
2,377 Euro
+0,104
+4,58 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IVANHOE MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVANHOE MINES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,391
2,470
23:01
2,377
2,480
22:00
