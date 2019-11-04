Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2019) - A story in the London-based Financial Times, headlined "Robert Friedland, China and the rush for copper in the DRC" and initially published online October 28, 2019, contained factual errors and omitted pertinent information that could be misleading or convey incorrect and incomplete impressions to readers.

The story focused on the Kamoa-Kakula copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Ivanhoe Mines and Ivanhoe Capital are issuing this public joint statement as an initiative to provide relevant details to supplement the Financial Times' account of certain issues and developments likely to be of interest among investors, decision makers and others monitoring Ivanhoe's three major mine development projects in southern Africa.

The full text of this joint statement may be viewed on the Ivanhoe Mines and Ivanhoe Capital websites.

