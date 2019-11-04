Behcet's Disease Therapeutics Trends That Will Disrupt the Market

According to a recent Technavio report, the Behcet's disease therapeutics market is expected to grow by USD 224.55 million during 2019-2023. Growth in the Behcet's disease therapeutics market can be attributed to many segments, one of which is the product segment comprising of small molecules and biologics. Industry participants are focusing on analyzing maximum growth opportunities in the market by considering their prospects in the fast-growing product segment.

What are the Latest Trends?

There is a huge unmet need for the treatment of Behcet's disease associated with genetic mutations and autoimmune disorders. Major Behcet's disease therapeutics market trends, such as the advent of novel therapies will drive the market growth. This is encouraging many academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies to invest substantially in the R&D of novel therapies. Regenerative medicines such as gene therapy and hemopoietic cell transplantations are a few of the most advanced and heavily researched treatment methods. Most of the therapies are either in the discovery stage or pre-clinical stage. As per Technavio, the Behcet's disease therapeutics market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.

Companies are currently conducting research on novel gene therapies, among which, some are in the discovery stage and some in pre-clinical stage. These companies are attracted to start the research on gene therapy for Behcet's disease due to recent advances in the research methods of these novel therapies.

Developments in the field of Behcet's Disease Therapeutics

Several vendors in the market are focusing on developing new products. For instance, Mylan NV has offered HULIO. It is a biosimilar of HUMIRA and used for the treatment of various autoimmune diseases such as Behcet's disease.

Eisai Co. Ltd. is one of the several vendors operating in the Behcet's disease therapeutics space. The company offers HUMIRA, which is extensively used by patients suffering from autoimmune diseases such as Behcet's disease. It helps in alleviating pain and inflammation in these patients.

