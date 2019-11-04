Web Presence: Jeff Nock Explains Leadership Team Development

Iowa City-based consulting firm founder and CEO Jeff Nock outlines the importance of leadership team development in business

IOWA CITY, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2019 / A leading business consultant based in eastern Iowa, Jeff Nock has a proven history of success in employing his skills in strategic planning, new product development/including software development, sales, marketing, presentation development, and more in growing companies ranging from startups to well-established organizations alike. Assisting clients of all sizes on their journey toward continued success, Nock explains the importance of leadership team development in taking a company to the next level.

"A standout leadership team development plan will ensure that your company or organization's leaders are ready and equipped to handle the scalability necessary for growth as well as any adversity, unexpected obstacles, losses, and much more," suggests Jeff Nock, founder and CEO of Prescient Consulting, based in Iowa City, Iowa.

Nock's approach to leadership team development varies depending on the stage of growth a company and the culture of that company. "As companies grow, the leadership required has to evolve and this can only happen with a good leadership team development plan for existing leaders or through bringing in new leaders. From those on the ground to those in the boardroom, effective leadership team development helps to ensure not only success, but a smoother road to achieving that success, and easier transitions as roles shift, or business objectives change down the line," Jeff Nock explains.

"Ultimately, I believe that effective leadership team development is essential for success within companies of all sizes and across all manner of industries, both in the U.S. and overseas," suggests the expert.

According to Jeff Nock, while it is important that each individual achieve their potential as a leader, it is also important that the leadership team come together, foster the company culture, and have the diverse skill sets and experience necessary for the company to scale

"Taking the time to build cohesive business relationships across the entire leadership team is pivotal to any organization's success. The rest of the company needs to see a leadership team that is living the company values and all on the same page when it comes to the company vision and direction ," he adds, wrapping up, "while the founder/CEO has to set the vision and culture for a company, that vision can only be achieved if the leadership team is working together within the company culture and inspiring the rest of the company to live the same values and achieve the same vision."

Founder and CEO of Prescient Consulting, LLC, based in Iowa City, Iowa, Jeff Nock boasts a demonstrated history of growing startups, established companies, and non-profits alike. Skilled in business and strategic planning, new product development/including software development, sales, marketing, and presentation development, now-established Iowa resident Nock also holds a master's degree in management from Colorado's Regis University and is a specialist in leadership development. To learn more, visit https://prescient.us/.

