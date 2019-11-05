Technavio has been monitoring the energy drinks market in Latin America since 2014 and the market is poised to grow by USD 4.88 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 108-page research report with TOC on "Energy Drinks Market in Latin America Analysis Report by Product (sparkling energy drinks and still energy drinks), by Geography (Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Rest of Latin America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the emergence of low and medium priced energy drinks in Latin America. In addition, the rising adoption of natural ingredients in energy drinks is anticipated to further boost the growth of the energy drinks market in Latin America.

The emergence of low and medium priced energy drinks in Latin America will be one of the major drivers in the market. Moreover, the presence of these drinks has resulted in intensified competition between the players. Low and medium priced energy drinks variants appeal to consumers because of their increased affordability. Although the economic condition of Latin America has improved considerably, many customers in the country still fall under the low- and middle-income segments. Thus, the growth in the demand for and the popularity of cheaper energy drinks have further increased the adoption of energy drinks, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Energy Drinks Companies in Latin America:

AJE

AJE owns and operates businesses under various segments such as BIG, Pulp, Cifrut, CIELO, Sporade, VOLT, and Cool Tea. The company offers energy drinks in Latin American countries, such as Mexico, Peru, and Ecuador, through its brand VOLT.

Grupo Petrópolis

Grupo Petrópolis operates its business under three segments, which include Beers, Vodkas, and Non Alcoholic Drinks. The company offers energy drinks through its brands TNT and MAGNETO, primarily in Brazil.

Monster Energy Co.

Monster Energy Co. has business operations under various segments, namely Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Others. The company offers a wide portfolio of energy drinks through its brands such as Monster Energy and Gladiator.

Red Bull GmbH

Red Bull GmbH operates its business under three segments, which include Red Bull Energy Drink, Red Bull Sugarfree, and Red Bull Summer Edition. The company offers both sugar-based and sugar-free energy drinks through the brand Red Bull.

The Coca-Cola Co.

The Coca-Cola Co. businesses are in EMEA, Latin America, North America, and APAC. Also, The Coca-Cola Co. operates its business under the Bottling Investments segment. The company offers energy drinks in Latin America through its brands such as Burn.

Energy Drinks Market in Latin America Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Sparkling energy drinks

Still energy drinks

Energy Drinks Market in Latin America Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Brazil

Mexico

Peru

Rest of Latin America

