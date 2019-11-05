Technavio has been monitoring the global beeswax market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 65.67 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 2% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of beeswax. In addition, the increasing popularity of beeswax product kits is anticipated to boost the growth of the beeswax market.

Beeswax produces the aroma of honey and burns with a slow, clean, smokeless, and bright flame over a long duration of time. Beeswax is also used in packaging, preservation, and food processing applications. It protects the food from harmful chemicals and keeps it safe and healthy for consumption. The growing popularity of beeswax is encouraging vendors to offer beeswax products for industry-specific applications. Various advantages offered by beeswax is one of the key factors driving market growth.

Major Five Beeswax Companies:

Akrochem Corp.

Akrochem Corp. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Waxes, Elastomers, Emulsions Fluids, Flocks Wood Flours, Plasticizers, Processing Aids, Resins Tackifiers, Silicone Products, Rubber Chemicals, and Others. The company offers Beeswax in two grades, namely, Yellow Refined and White Refined.

Beeswax Co. LLC

Beeswax Co. LLC owns and operates its business in the beeswax candles and bulk beeswax segments. The company offers a wide range of beeswax products. Pure Beeswax is one of the key offerings of the company.

Frank B. Ross Co. Inc.

Frank B. Ross Co. Inc. owns and operates its business in the products segment. Through this segment, the company offers products such as Beeswax, Butter Products, Candelilla Wax, Carnauba Wax, Soy Wax, and others. The company offers Beeswax in the form of bars and granulates.

Kahl GmbH Co. KG

Kahl GmbH Co. KG owns and operates its business across segments such as Products and Formulations. The company offers Beeswax in various colors including white and intense yellow.

Koster Keunen

Koster Keunen owns and operates its business across Formularies and Research and Development segments. The company offers a wide range of beeswax products. Some of the key offerings of the company include Synthetic Beeswax K82P, Organic Beeswax, and PEG-8 Beeswax.

Beeswax Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Conventional beeswax

Organic beeswax

Beeswax Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

