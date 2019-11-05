Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RENB ISIN: CA0585861085 Ticker-Symbol: PO0 
Tradegate
04.11.19
21:59 Uhr
5,228 Euro
+0,088
+1,71 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,196
5,256
04.11.
5,182
5,242
04.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BALLARD POWER
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC5,228+1,71 %