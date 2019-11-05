The music on demand market size is expected to post a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in the year-over-year growth. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005928/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global music on demand market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth in mobile advertisement spending is one of the major reasons for the growth of the music on demand market. Mobile advertising is currently one of the most popular methods of advertising as it is driven by the increased penetration of tablets, smartphones, increasing Internet penetration, and the development of various mobile apps. In 2017, around 55% of the total global population had access to the Internet. Growing adoption of mobile devices and the subsequent increase in mobile application downloads have made songs and albums available in-app for streaming and downloading. Furthermore, these apps also provide easy payment options for subscribers of premium services, which attracts more customers. Users are required to fill in their personal details, which helps vendors retain a larger customer base through targeted advertising.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR23570

As per Technavio, the increase in the adoption of cloud services will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Music on Demand Market: Increase in the Adoption of Cloud Services

The increase in the adoption of cloud services is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global music on demand market. Cloud computing provides consumers with legal access to music online and is thus rapidly being adopted by music companies. It also enables subscription users to access the digital content stored in remote servers. Various companies such as Apple, Google, and Amazon primarily focus on cloud services as a remote locker for downloaded tracks. Furthermore, cloud computing is rapidly being adopted by music companies because it provides users legal access to online music even from remote servers, irrespective of the type of device used. Therefore, various vendors in the market are exploring this field to integrate lyrics and sing-along features into the audio file.

"Apart from the increase in the adoption of cloud services, other factors such as the growing use of wearable technology, and the emergence of multi-room streaming will have a significant impact on the growth of the music on demand market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Music on Demand Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the music on demand marketby type (music streaming and radio on demand), end-user (individual users and commercial users) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by the EMEA and APAC, respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the growth of commercial infrastructure such as hotels, retail stores, and restaurants in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005928/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com