Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Der News-Kracher am Montag! Uncle Sam zeigt uns hochgradiges Edelmetall!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1135H ISIN: US00847L1008 Ticker-Symbol: 0AL 
Stuttgart
04.11.19
15:28 Uhr
1,280 Euro
+0,250
+24,27 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,580
1,610
04.11.
1,550
1,620
04.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AGILE THERAPEUTICS
AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC1,280+24,27 %
BIONTECH SE ADR16,700+13,22 %