1. Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)



Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company whose lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch.



Gained 31.85% to close Monday's (Nov.4) trading at $1.78.



News: No news



Recent event:



On October 30, 2019, an FDA panel voted 14 to 1, with 1 abstention, that the benefits of Twirla in the prevention of pregnancy outweigh the risks to support approval.



Near-term Catalyst:



The FDA's final decision on Twirla is expected by November 16, 2019.



2. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX)



Celldex is developing targeted therapeutics to treat specific types of cancer or other diseases.



Gained 16.67% to close Monday's trading at $2.80.



News: No news



Near-term Catalyst:



The Company is slated to report third-quarter financial results on November 5, 2019.



3. BioNTech SE (BNTX)



Germany-based BioNTech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases.



Gained 14.83% to close Monday's trading at $18.97.



News: No news



Recent event:



BioNTech made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 10, 2019, offering its shares at a price of $15 per ADS.



Pipeline:



BioNTech has a development pipeline of over 20 product candidates, of which eight have entered into clinical trials.



- BNT111 in a phase 1 trial in advanced melanoma - BNT113 in a phase 1 trial in HPV+ head and neck cancers - BNT114 in a phase 1 trial in triple-negative breast cancer - RO7198457 (BNT122), which is being developed in collaboration with Genentech, is in Phase 1 trial in multiple solid tumors and in phase 2 trial in patients with previously untreated advanced melanoma - SAR441000 (BNT131), which is being developed in collaboration with Sanofi, is in phase 1 trial for solid tumors - GEN1046 (BNT311) and GEN1042 (BNT312), which are being developed in collaboration with Genmab, in phase 1 trial for multiple solid tumors. - MVT-5873 (BNT321) is in phase 1 clinical development in pancreatic cancer



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Data from phase I trial of BNT111 in advanced melanoma is expected to be reported in 2020. -- Initiation of a phase 2 trial for BNT111 in advanced melanoma in the first half of 2020. -- Initiation of a registrational, randomized phase 3 trial for BNT111 in advanced melanoma in the second half of 2020. -- Initiation of a phase 1/2 trial for BNT112 in the second half of 2019. -- Initiation of a phase 2 trial for BNT113 in HPV+ head and neck cancers by the second half of 2020. Data from the phase 1 trial of BNT114 in triple-negative breast cancer is expected in the first half of 2020.



4. Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (MNK)



Mallinckrodt is a global biopharmaceutical company.



Gained 13.91% to close Monday's trading at $3.85.



News: The Company announced that it has completed the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary BioVectra Inc. to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a global private equity investment firm.



The transaction entitles Mallinckrodt to receive cash of up to $250 million including an upfront payment of $135 million and a contingent consideration of $115 million based on the long-term performance of the business.



Near-term Catalyst:



The Company is scheduled to report third-quarter 2019 earnings results for the period ended Sept. 27, 2019, on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.



5. Celyad SA (CYAD)



Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialized in CAR-T cell therapy.



Gained 13.26% to close Monday's trading at $10.25.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



The Company will be presenting data from the SHRINK and alloSHRINK trials on November 8 and November 9 at the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).



SHRINK is an open-label, dose-escalation phase 1 trial assessing the safety and activity of CYAD-01 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). alloSHRINK is an open-label, dose-escalation phase 1 trial assessing the safety and clinical activity of CYAD-101 administered concurrently with FOLFOX chemotherapy in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer.



6. SI-BONE Inc. (SIBN)



SI-BONE is a medical device company, and a pioneer in iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.



Gained 12.79% to close Monday's trading at $18.70.



News: No news



Further details can be found in the article 'This Day That Year: SI-BONE'.



