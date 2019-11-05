Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung zum Wochenende: Die größte "Cannabiswette" 2019 startet neu
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93F ISIN: SE0001824004 Ticker-Symbol: U3I 
Tradegate
04.11.19
19:32 Uhr
12,790 Euro
+1,040
+8,85 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,690
12,800
07:33
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
G5 ENTERTAINMENT
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
G5 ENTERTAINMENT AB12,790+8,85 %