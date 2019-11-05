ACI's UP Retail Payments solution will be utilized by Nexi to provide new, innovative services for its POS terminal estate

Nexi, a leading provider of digital payments technology for banks in Italy, and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a global leader in real-time electronic and banking payment solutions, have joined forces to offer merchant customers of Nexi's partner banks innovative payment services at the point-of-sale (POS).

Nexi, which together with its partner banks manages approximately 1.4 million POS terminals across Italy, will use ACI's UP Retail Payments solution to enable a VAS (value-added services) Layer Platform on its devices. UP Retail Payments is a complete and customizable end-to-end enterprise payments solution that delivers a first-class digital payments experience.

Nexi's new VAS Layer Platform utilizes ACI's Universal Payments (UP) Framework to centralize onboarding and distribution of all existing and future VAS services. Merchants will be able to offer their customers innovative services through the POS, such as the processing of company meal vouchers, loyalty points and more.

"We are excited to partner with ACI Worldwide because it allows us to provide merchants of our partner banks with a flexible, fast and scalable solution, which can adapt quickly to changing market conditions. Furthermore, ACI provides us with a solid platform on which to build new services," said Enrico Trovati, director of BU Merchant Services and Solutions, Nexi. "This also allows us to implement a long-term strategy on value-added services for different merchant categories."

"To be competitive, merchants in Italy and throughout Europe must offer their customers innovative payment services to generate new business," said Gianfranco Botti, vice president, ACI Worldwide. "ACI Worldwide has a long and solid track record in the European merchant payments market and we are pleased to collaborate with Nexi as they set the standard for digital payments in Italy."

