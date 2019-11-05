Managing Partner of Paxton Advisors, LLC and ex-CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, appointed with immediate effect

PredictImmune, developers of pioneering prognostic tools for guiding treatment options and improving patient outcomes in immune-mediated diseases, is delighted to welcome Steven S. Martin to its board.

Mr Martin is managing partner of Paxton Advisors, LLC a business advisory and consulting firm based in Omaha, Nebraska. Previously, Mr Martin was President and Chief Executive Officer for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE), leading the company's executive management team for over 16 years and serving as a member of the board of directors from March 2002 until March 2018. BCBSNE, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is the largest health insurance and health benefits administrator serving Nebraskans. BCBSNE is wholly owned by Good Life Partners, Inc., a not-for-profit mutual insurance holding company and is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Mr Martin also served as the founding board chair of Think Whole Person Healthcare, the largest primary care clinic and pharmacy in Nebraska.

Steven S Martin, Co-founder, Paxton Advisors, LLC, commented: "I am excited to be joining the PredictImmune board and look forward to working with the team. The company has developed pioneering testing that adds precision in the selection of treatment options for immune-mediated diseases, beginning with IBD. This will increase the speed for selecting the right treatments for the right individuals, saving time, avoiding waste, and improving outcomes."

Paul Kinnon, CEO, PredictImmune added: "I am delighted to welcome Steve to the board. His experience with BCBSNE and extensive knowledge of the healthcare market in the United States will be critically important in helping PredictImmune optimise both product awareness and reimbursement strategies for PredictSURE IBD as we work with our partners, KSL, to launch the product in the US. Steve's input will be pivotal in ensuring this ground-breaking prognostic test is made available to US IBD patients in a timely manner to drive the potential of improved outcomes and overall wellness for these patients in the coming months."

