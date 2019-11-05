Infinity Bank Santa Ana California: Infinity Bank Releases Financial Results

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / Infinity Bank (OTCQB:INFT) (the "Bank") announced financial results for the quarter ended, September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter:

Total loans increased by $13.9 million

Total deposits increased by $4.4 million

Net Interest Margin increased to 3.41%

Total assets increased to $110 million

Loans

At September 30, 2019, the Bank's loan portfolio totaled $46.5 million, an increase of $13.9 million, or 42.8% from the end of the second quarter of 2019 and by $32.5 million, or 233.8% compared to December 31, 2018. The Bank increased its loan to deposit ratio from 41.97% at June 30, 2019 to 56.73% at September 30, 2019 reflecting continued growth in loans outstanding.

Deposits

The Bank grew its core deposit relationships while decreasing its cost of funds by 12 basis points to 54 basis points as of September 30, 2019 from the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand accounts decreased by $4.5 million, or 11.5% compared to the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Interest-bearing deposits increased by $8.9 million, or 23.6% compared to the previous quarter of 2019. This shift in noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits was a result of normal movement by various clients amongst their deposit accounts with the Bank. As of September 30, 2019, total deposits increased by $4.4 million, or 5.6% compared to June 30, 2019 and by $39.0 million or 91.0% compared to December 31, 2018.

Net-Interest Income

Net-interest income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $899 thousand, an increase of $152 thousand or 20.3% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Net-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.2 million compared to $531 thousand, an increase of $1.7 million or 313.6%, for the comparable period ending September 30, 2018. The Bank's primary source of revenue was driven by interest income from loans, investment securities and deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank. The Bank's net interest margin increased by 123 basis points for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 3.41% compared to the comparable period ended September 30, 2018.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $132 thousand, an increase of $105 thousand or 388.9% compared to the second quarter of 2019. The increase in non-interest income was primarily driven by gains on sale of investment securities in the amount of $97 thousand. Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $178 thousand, an increase of $163 thousand or 1,086.7%, as compared to the comparable period ended September 30, 2018.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense increased by $20 thousand, or 1.8% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Non-interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 totaled $3.5 million versus $2.7 million, an increase of 27.6%, compared to the comparable period ended September 30, 2018. The increase in non-interest expense for the nine months ended was primarily a result of the additional staff that was added as the Bank continues to grow.

Net Income

The Bank's net loss decreased for the third quarter of 2019 to $298 thousand ($0.09 per share) versus a net loss of $494 thousand ($0.15 per share) for the second quarter of 2019, an improvement of 39.7%. The Bank's net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $1.5 million ($0.46 per share) versus $2.3 million ($0.68 per share) for the comparable period ended September 30, 2018, an improvement of 32.3%.

Capital

As of September 30, 2019, the Bank remained well-capitalized with a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 40.30%, a total risk-based capital ratio of 41.20%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 26.26%.

ABOUT INFINITY BANK

Infinity Bank is a community bank that commenced operations in February, 2018. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, professional service entities, their owners, employees and families. The Bank offers a broad selection of depository products and services as well as business loan and commercial real estate financing products uniquely designed for each client. For more information about Infinity Bank and its services, please visit the website at www.goinfinitybank.com.

Contact Information:

Bala Balkrishna

President & CEO

Phone: (657) 223-1000

Bala@goinfinitybank.com

Victor Guerrero

COO & CFO

Phone: (657) 223-1000

Victor@goinfinitybank.com

This news release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These statements may be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based upon various assumptions and analyses made by the Bank considering management's experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are beyond the Bank's control) that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could affect the Bank's results include, without limitation, the following: the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond the Bank's control; there may be increases in competitive pressure among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; changes in deposit flows, loan demand or real estate values may adversely affect the business of the Bank; unanticipated or significant increases in loan losses; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines may cause the Bank's financial condition to be perceived differently; changes in corporate and/or individual income tax laws may adversely affect the Bank's financial condition or results of operations; general economic conditions, either nationally or locally in some or all areas in which the Bank conducts business, or conditions in the securities markets or the banking industry may be less favorable than the Bank currently anticipates; legislation or regulatory changes may adversely affect the Bank's business; technological changes may be more difficult or expensive than the Bank anticipates; there may be failures or breaches of information technology security systems; success or consummation of new business initiatives may be more difficult or expensive than the Bank anticipates; or litigation or other matters before regulatory agencies, whether currently existing or commencing in the future, may delay the occurrence or non-occurrence of events longer than the Bank anticipates.

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 26,847 $ 52,406 $ 40,285 Securities available for sale 34,833 18,990 15,715 Total Loans 46,460 32,536 13,919 Allowance for loan and lease losses (581) (407) (174) Net Loans 45,879 32,129 13,745 Premises and equipment, net 2,061 2,162 527 Other assets 495 429 270 TOTAL ASSETS $ 110,115 $ 106,116 $ 70,542 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 35,075 $ 39,629 $ 17,605 Interest bearing 46,825 37,898 25,283 Total deposits 81,900 77,527 42,888 Other liabilities 1,906 1,936 280 TOTAL LIABILITIES 83,806 79,463 43,168 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 32,578 32,503 32,362 Accumulated deficit (4,934) (4,934) (3,105) Net income (loss) (1,526) (1,228) (1,829) Accumulated other comprehensive gain 191 312 (54) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 26,309 26,653 27,374 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 110,115 $ 106,116 $ 70,542

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Interest Income: Loans $ 651 $ 453 $ 64 $ 1,377 $ 79 Investment securities 159 127 100 393 179 Other short-term investments 188 275 112 696 287 Total interest income 998 855 276 2,466 545 Interest expense: Deposits 99 108 7 270 14 Borrowed funds - - - - - Total interest expense 99 108 7 270 14 Net interest income 899 747 269 2,196 531 Provision for loan and lease losses 174 133 7 407 60 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 725 614 262 1,789 471 Non-interest income: Service charges and other fees 16 13 6 36 6 Other income 19 14 3 45 9 Gain (loss) on securities 97 - - 97 - Total non-interest income 132 27 9 178 15 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 769 766 831 2,356 1,902 Occupancy 82 78 97 242 232 Furniture, fixture & equipment 42 43 46 126 119 Data processing 60 60 46 166 56 Professional & legal 65 72 74 192 168 Marketing 12 11 16 35 47 Other expense 125 105 83 376 213 Total non-interest expense 1,155 1,135 1,193 3,493 2,737 Income (loss) before taxes (298) (494) (922) (1,526) (2,251) Income tax expense - - - - 2 Net Income (Loss) $ (298) $ (494) $ (922) $ (1,526) $ (2,253) Earnings (loss) per share ("EPS"): Basic $ (0.09) $ (0.15) $ (0.28) $ (0.46) $ (0.68) Common shares outstanding 3,306,429 3,300,000 3,300,000 3,300,000 3,300,000

INFINITY BANK

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Performance Ratios (Based upon Reported Net Income): Net interest margin 3.75% 3.29% 2.56% 3.41% 2.18% Cost of funds 0.54% 0.66% 0.17% 0.58% 0.24% Loan to deposit ratio 56.73% 41.97% 15.23% 56.73% 15.23% Asset Quality Summary: Allowance for loan loss/Total loans 1.25% 1.25% 1.25% 1.25% 1.25% Capital Ratios: Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 40.30% 58.16% 274.07% 40.30% 274.07% Total risk-based capital ratio 41.20% 59.05% 274.65% 41.20% 274.65% Tier 1 leverage ratio 26.26% 28.40% 64.00% 26.26% 64.00%

