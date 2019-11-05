ESI Celebrates 40 years of Industrial Innovation in Germany Thanks to Virtual Prototyping

ESI Group (Paris:ESI), leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping for manufacturing industries, organizes on November 6th and 7th its biennial German Forum in Berlin. This year's edition marks ESI's 40th anniversary in Germany, its second most important market and home to diverse industries benefiting from Virtual Prototyping. On this occasion, Cristel de Rouvray, CEO, will present the evolution of the Group and its solutions alongside numerous German manufacturers in their innovation journey, since the first virtual crash test simulation performed for Volkswagen in 1985.

The German industrial scene, the automotive industry in particular, is witnessing a deep transformation. With its Virtual Prototyping solutions, ESI supports proactively this ecosystem in its perpetual drive to improve the performance of its production tools, products and services.

The program of these two days spans conferences, workshops, and demonstrations of the unique value of Virtual Prototyping offered to prominent players in the automotive, aeronautics, and heavy industries. During the conference, notorious scientists, industry pioneers and directors will share their expertise and experiences. Customers from Volkswagen to Airbus, Audi, Kion Group, ThyssenKrupp Steel, Opel, Bosch, and Netherlands Aerospace Center will present alongside ESI's teams.

Cristel de Rouvray said: "We are proud to gather our partners in celebrating 40 years of our presence in an emblematic market for industrial actors. This Forum will be an opportunity for us to recall that behind each collaboration, innovation or product there are years of trust, talents, expertise, and a common vision. These factors are key to conceiving innovative and safe products of certified quality. For example, our partner Volkswagen will come back on 35 years of collaboration since the first virtual crash test in 1985. ESI's vision for "Zero Tests, Zero Prototypes, Zero Downtime", building on our expertise in the physics of materials, enables us to continue supporting our industrial customers facing rising complexities: to excel today while building tomorrow

View the Forum program online.

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of a Hybrid Twin, leveraging simulation, physics and data analytics, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of NYSE Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €139 million in 2018. For more information, please visit www.esi-group.com.

About Virtual Prototyping

Towards a new economy focused on usage, the transformation of the industrial sector is a world reality affecting all its actors; reduced the time to market, intensified competition, costs pressures, or regulatory, safety, and environmental disruptions. The challenge for industrials is significant: Innovate and transform while maintaining and improving their growth and profitability.

Facing the deep current operational disturbances impacting industries in all sectors, virtual prototyping constituted a reference solution allowing them to eliminate physical tests and real prototypes. The benefits of the Group's simulation solutions offer a significant economic and operational improvement. Beyond the industrial's performance in production methodology, ESI focuses on the performance of their products throughout their lifecycle, paving the way for new perspectives of predictive maintenance.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005046/en/

Contacts:

ESI Group

Florence Barré

press@esi-group.com

+33 1 49 78 28 28

Shan

Lola Gozlan

lola.gozlan@shan.fr

+ 33 6 24 76 83 40