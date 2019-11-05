Focus on Marine Sector: Rossi S.p.A. at Europort Exhibition

The appointment in Rotterdam (November 5th - 9th) consolidates the presence of Rossi as qualified supplier in a cutting edge technology sector

MODENA, Italy, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossi S.p.A. will be present, from November 5th to 9th, at Europort exhibition in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. Europort is the important appointment dedicated to ships for special purposes. Organized in one of the most important port city in the world, it represents a real commercial hub for the marine sector, with 27,000 professional visitors and more than 1,000 exhibiting companies.

The presence of Rossi - Hall 2 Stand2107 - already protagonist in previous editions, highlights the will of the company to lead as qualified supplier in a more and more demanding and stringent cutting edge technology sector, requiring high performance and where the reliability of products and the recognized technical competence are key factors. A sector rich of opportunities, for which Rossi provides a comprehensive range of products: from planetary gear reducers and gearmotors (EP series) to helical and bevel helical gear units (G and H series), up to complete power transmissions.

Specific product and system certifications make the difference in this sector: Rossi has recently obtained the DNV GL - Type Approval Certificate for the wide EP series planetary gear units, beside the Bureau Veritas Recognition Mode II certificate for all Rossi gear units, andABS certificate.

"We are extremely proud to have obtained these important certifications that together with our continuous investments in cutting edge manufacturing technology will boost Rossi international competitiveness," Giovanni Volpi, Chairman at Rossi, says.

Rossi is therefore able to support all customers in the selection of customized products and solutions suitable for the main standards of the marine sector, as shown by important reference companies such as Remazel Engineering (ATIG Group), RE.MAC.UT. (NOV Rig Technologies), Van Oord, and Maats Tech Limited.

"We have a comprehensive range of high quality products suitable for the realization of special solutions in order to satisfy the growing requirements of every sector's customers, also through our local branches," Enrico Lo Greco, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Rossi, concludes.

ROSSI

ROSSI designs, manufactures and distributes a comprehensive range of gear reducers, gearmotors and electric motors, for several applications and industry segments, worldwide. Founded in 1953, Rossi has over 900 employees (250 abroad) and is active all over the world thanks to 15 international subsidiaries and three production facilities in Italy. From 2004 Rossi is a Habasit Holding Member company, worldwide leader with Headquarters in Switzerland.

rossi.com

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcI3JwumVis

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023004/Rossi_Headquarters.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1023003/Rossi_Marine_and_Offshore.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009093/Rossi_Logo.jpg