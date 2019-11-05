UPM-Kymmene Corporation: UPM closes paper machine 2 in Rauma - Employee consultation processes concluded

(UPM, Helsinki, 5 November 2019 at 10:00 EET) - In early September UPM announced plans to permanently close paper machine 2 in Rauma, Finland. The employee consultation processes have now been completed. Paper machine 2 in Rauma will be permanently closed on 6 November 2019. The reduction of personnel is 179 (159 permanent and 20 temporary contracts not prolonged). Following the closure, SC paper production capacity will be reduced by 265.000 tonnes annually.

The production on the remaining two paper machines in Rauma will continue as before.

"The recent weeks have not been easy for us all. But in times of a continuously challenging market environment and an accentuated decline of demand for graphic papers, we have to secure the future competitiveness of UPM's paper business and the remaining assets at the Rauma site. We have focused on finding socially acceptable solutions for the employees affected with the clear intention to diminish the impact of this closure. The consultation process was fair, open and constructive at all times," says Anu Ahola, Senior Vice President, News & Retail, UPM Communication Papers.

