Parks Associates Addresses Growth In US And EU Residential Security and Smart Home Markets at 14th Annual CONNECTIONS Europe

22% of US homes have professional monitored security, but Europe lags behind with the average across the region less than 4%

DALLAS, Nov. 05, 2019, 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel , and explore the differences between the US and European home security and smart home markets.



CONNECTIONS Europe features keynotes from CUJO AI, SnapAV, Deutsche Telekom AG, and Orange and multiple sessions with research and executive insights on the business opportunities, revenue strategies, and partnership opportunities for the smart home, security, energy management, and wellness industries.

Sponsors include Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Plume, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics Inc., Verimatrix, Yale, MMB Networks, Ayla Networks, and Wi-Charge.

"The smart home in Europe and the US is still an early market, and at CONNECTIONS Europe, we will explore the different strategies for success as companies deploy new use cases across regions," said Elizabeth Parks , President, Parks Associates.

Featured CONNECTIONS Europe speakers will address differences between regions and the drivers and barriers for residential security and smart home products:

Samir Ahmad, Investment Manager, KPN Ventures

Anne Ferguson, Vice President, Marketing, Alarm.com

Bernd Grohmann, Executive Vice President, eQ-3

David Ross Lindholm, Product Manager Residential Electronics, Yale EMEA, ASSA ABLOY Group

Mario Moura, Managing Director EMEA, Resideo

Hans Overgaard, Managing Partner, Danalock

David Rimmer, Director Business Development - Europe, Alarm.com

Gabriel Wetzel, CEO, Robert Bosch Smart Home GmbH

Rafi Zauer, Head of Marketing, Essence

About CONNECTIONS Europe

CONNECTIONS Europe is an executive conference focused on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions, cloud services, and value-added services, including energy management and connected health services.