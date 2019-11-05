Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HG6A ISIN: FR0010242511 Ticker-Symbol: E2F 
Tradegate
05.11.19
10:26 Uhr
9,232 Euro
+0,050
+0,54 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,226
9,234
11:42
9,226
9,230
11:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EDF
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE9,232+0,54 %