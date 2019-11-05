The French energy giant has acquired U.K. start-up Pivot Power, which has a 2 GW pipeline of storage projects in Britain.From pv magazine France. After the acquisition of United States-based PowerFlex Systems in September, France's EDF Group added another piece to its electric mobility jigsaw with the acquisition of British start-up Pivot Power. Specializing in electric vehicle (EV) storage and charging infrastructure, Pivot Power has a 2 GW portfolio of battery storage projects spread across more than 40 sites in the U.K. The first of those projects - in Kemsley in the southeastern English county ...

