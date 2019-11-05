Orion Continues to Rely on Caverion's Services: Caverion is Responsible for Technical Maintenance and Managed Services for Orion's Properties

Caverion Corporation Investor news 5 November 2019 at 10.30 a.m. EET

HELSINKI, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion is responsible for the Technical Maintenance of and Managed Services for Orion's properties in four locations in Finland (Espoo, Turku, Salo and Kuopio). The companies have agreed to continue the cooperation started in 2009 for an indefinite period. The total floor area of the properties covered by the agreement is approximately 195,000 square metres. The value of the agreement is not disclosed.

Caverion is responsible for the technical maintenance of all building systems in Orion's aforementioned properties, most of which are pharmaceutical plants, as well as for all managed services in relation to these. The building systems cover the Cooling, Security & Safety, Automation, Heating & Sanitation, Ventilation & Air-conditioning, Electricity, and Information and communication technology.

"Our cooperation with Caverion has been good and it has produced more efficient and clear processes to our maintenance. Having a high-class expert taking care of the maintenance of our properties is very crucial in our business. By continuing our cooperation we believe to be able to develop the maintenance further and Orion can concentrate on its core business," says Juha Paasi, Director, EHS & Facility Management at Orion Corporation.

"Our long cooperation with Orion has been fruitful. Orion has been actively developing the maintenance of its properties and we together have created service models that meet the strict requirements in the pharmaceutical business. In technical maintenance and managed services, we utilise our full range of services," says Ville Tamminen, Executive Vice President, Caverion Finland.

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion represents Caverion's industrial client segment.

For further information, please contact:

Kirsi Hemmilä, Communications Manager, Caverion Finland, tel. +358-50-390-0941, kirsi.hemmila(at)caverion.fi

Juha Paasi, Director, EHS & Facility Management, Orion Corporation, tel. +358-50-966-3701, juha.paasi(at)orion.fi

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/orion-continues-to-rely-on-caverion-s-services--caverion-is-responsible-for-technical-maintenance-an,c2953877

The following files are available for download: