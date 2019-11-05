Congenica Appoints Dr. Heiner Dreismann as Non-Executive Director

CAMBRIDGE, England, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Congenica Ltd, a pioneering digital health company enabling accelerated interpretation of complex genomic data to improve disease characterization and diagnosis, has announced the appointment of Dr Heiner Dreismann as non-executive Director and Senior Independent Director on the board.



Heiner has over 35 years' experience in the global leadership of high-growth life sciences and healthcare businesses.



Dr Dreismann was previously the President and CEO of Roche Molecular Systems, the world leader in molecular diagnostics, where he made significant contributions to the organisational and financial growth of the company's molecular business area.

the United States

Europe

Israel

Andy Richards CBE

Cambridge, UK

China

Other senior positions he held in Roche included Head of Global Business Development, Roche Diagnostics and Member of Roche's Global Diagnostic Executive Committee. Since leaving Roche he has served on the board of a number of private and public biotechnology and healthcare companies inandCongenica is a digital health company enabling genomic medicine with the world's leading clinical decision support platform for the interpretation of complex genomic data. Congenica integrates genetic data into healthcare, empowering clinicians to provide life-changing answers that transform the lives of individuals, patients and their families.Born out of pioneering research from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the NHS, Congenica is headquartered in, with a global footprint across the US and. The Congenica platform is validated by the pivotal Genomics England 100,000 Genomes Project and is the exclusive clinical decision support solution for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service.For more information visit www.congenica.com.

CONTACT: Noah Konig, Head of Marketing, +44 (0)1223 499 965, noah.konig@congenica.com