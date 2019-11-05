YDX Innovation Corp.: YDreams Global Signs 510,000 CAD Contract to Create New Educational Project for Energy Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSX-V:YDX) (OTC:YDRMF) (FSE:A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that YDreams Global, a company part of the YDX group, has signed a contract with energy group Energisa to lead a new project for a permanent educational exhibition focused on the subject of responsible and sustainable energy use.

YDreams was selected to coordinate the full scope of the project, from conceptual design to execution, including the production of content, animations and software development. The agreement states that the Company will be paid 510,000 CAD within the next 6 months to deliver the project. From the contract an estimated 150,000 CAD will be spent in outsourcing and other expenses.

The Company will also be in control of the budget of an additional 840,000 CAD that will be used in several services from third parties, including architects, hardware suppliers, engineers and others.

A total of 14 interactive and immersive experiences are going to be created and be part of the experience, created with students and schools in mind as main visitors.

The goal of the exhibition is to educate the population on the different aspects of energy, from the initial observation made by humankind about natural phenomena, to different technologies to generate and distribute energy.

Visitors will receive a smart bracelet using a system created by the Company that will gather all the data generated during the tour, including all the interactive activations and educational games played. Visitors will have access to the information and will be able to share their experience online.

A final area will talk about different new technologies and teach that each one of us has an important role to play in order to create a sustainable tomorrow. Energisa is a company that invests heavily in renewable and green energy.

"We are super energized about this opportunity. We love to work in permanent educational spaces and use innovative technologies to teach through storytelling. This has been a great year for us. We are working on 3 large scale projects and creating several new interactive technologies that we will be able to use in many projects in the years to come. We have also created 4 new exhibitions that have the potential to be explored globally. Our goal now is to bring these new products to other locations and continue to grow" - stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDX Innovation.

This is the second time the Company has a leading role in permanent installations and large exhibitions about energy.

About Energisa Group

Energisa Group completed 114 years of history on February 26, 2019 and as of February 26, 2019 is the fifth largest energy distribution group in Brazil in terms of energy distribution. In our segment we serve approximately 7.7 million consumers in eleven Brazilian states (following the acquisitions of Ceron and Eletroacre) - equal to 10% of Brazil's population.

The Company currently controls 11 distribution companies located in the states of Minas Gerais, Sergipe, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, São Paulo, Paraná, Acre and Rondônia, with a concession area embracing 2,034 thousand Km2, equal to 24% of Brazil's landmass (Source: IBGE, July 2016).

By 2020 Energisa will be one of the best and most respected power companies in Brazil, engaged in the distribution, transmission, generation and trading of energy and related services, acknowledged for the quality of its client services, operational efficiency and shareholder returns.

Extracted from the main website: Link

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has five Arenas in the United States, a flagship store being built in Canada and is being sold through a network of distributors that will focus on the thousands of Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America, in constant search for innovative attractions.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466

contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Disclaimer

Although the project represents a growing trend and focus on creative VR projects for the Company, revenues and other financial metrics at this moment from the project are not material to the Company and are generally consistent with other recent completed projects and those in the Company's current pipeline.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations as well as a list of risk factors that we deem relevant are disclosed in the documents we file from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates and opinions and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should our assumptions, estimates or opinions change, other than as required by law and readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: YDX Innovation Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/565295/YDreams-Global-Signs-510000-CAD-Contract-to-Create-New-Educational-Project-for-Energy-Company