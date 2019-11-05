Uptick in UK Employer Demand for IT Professionals, CompTIA Analysis Finds

Q3 job postings for core IT positions surpassed 165,000, up 19% over the previous quarter

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 165,000 job openings for core information technology (IT) positions were advertised by employers across the United Kingdom in Q3, according to analysis of employment and labour data by CompTIA, the leading trade association for the global technology industry.

The Q3 total represented a 19-percentage point increase in the number of IT job postings over the previous quarter. IT positions accounted for about 9 percent of the total of 1.87 million job openings employers had in Q3, CompTIA's study of data from Burning Glass Technologies Labour Insights revealed.

Programmers and software developers were the most sought-after occupations companies were seeking to fill, with more than 59,000 postings for job openings. Other in-demand positions included IT business analysts, architects and system designers (26,705) and IT user support technicians (20,701).

"Interestingly, only about one in ten of all IT job postings cited the need for three or more years of experience," said Amy Carrado, senior director, research and market intelligence, CompTIA. "That's good news for anyone in search of immediate employment options and long-term career advancement possibilities."

The data also signals the breadth of career opportunities in the technology sector, from the types of companies seeking IT workers to the geographic locations of those jobs.

UK employers with the most IT job postings in Q3 included the National Health Service, Amazon, HSBC Holdings, British Telecom, and Deloitte.

Local demand for tech talent is categorized as much higher in work areas such London, Birmingham, Cambridge, and Edinburgh. Other top locations for IT jobs - based on the number of tech workers in 2019 - include Berkshire, Manchester, Hertfordshire, Surrey, Hampshire, and Essex.

"There are no barriers or boundaries to where technology is making its impact," said Graham Hunter, CompTIA's vice president for skills certification in Europe and the Middle East. "Virtually every market, industry and company, from the smallest business to the largest enterprise, offers employment opportunities in the IT field."

The complete "CompTIA UK IT Employment Snapshot" for Q3 is available at https://www.comptia.org/content/comptia-uk-it-employment-snapshot-2019-q3.

