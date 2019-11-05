The "Serbia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report highlights the key developments of Serbia's Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband markets
Highlights
- MTS trials 5G services with Ericsson, Telenor with Huawei;
- SBB delivers gigabit services to a fifth city;
- Serbia signs deal to end regional roaming by mid-2021;
- Telenor Serbia upgrades mobile network with carrier aggregation technology;
- Report update includes the regulators annual reports, market data report to December 2018, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Key statistics
2 Country overview
3 Telecommunications market
3.1 Market analysis
4 Regulatory environment
4.1 Law on Electronic Communications
4.2 Regulatory authority
4.3 Telecom sector liberalisation
4.4 Privatisation
4.5 Interconnect
4.6 Universal service
4.7 Number Portability (NP)
5 Fixed network operators
5.1 Telekom Serbia
6 Telecommunications infrastructure
6.1 Overview of the national telecom network
6.2 International infrastructure
7 Fixed-line broadband market
7.1 Introduction and statistical overview
7.2 Broadband statistics
7.3 Fixed-line broadband technologies
8 Mobile market
8.1 Market analysis
8.2 Mobile statistics
8.3 Mobile data
8.4 Mobile broadband
8.5 Regulatory issues
8.6 Mobile infrastructure
8.7 Major mobile operators
8.8 Mobile content and applications
9 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Mobilna Telefonija Srbija (MTS)
- Telekom Serbia
- VIP Mobile
- Telenor Serbia
- Serbia Broadband (SBB)
- I.KOM
- Knight Development Support
- Invest-Inenjering
- Beogrid
- JET TV
- Kopernikus Technology
- BeotelNet
- Sat Trakt
- Telemark and Radijus vektor.
