Highlights



MTS trials 5G services with Ericsson, Telenor with Huawei;

SBB delivers gigabit services to a fifth city;

Serbia signs deal to end regional roaming by mid-2021;

Telenor Serbia upgrades mobile network with carrier aggregation technology;

Report update includes the regulators annual reports, market data report to December 2018, telcos operating and financial data to Q2 2019, recent market developments.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key statistics



2 Country overview



3 Telecommunications market

3.1 Market analysis



4 Regulatory environment

4.1 Law on Electronic Communications

4.2 Regulatory authority

4.3 Telecom sector liberalisation

4.4 Privatisation

4.5 Interconnect

4.6 Universal service

4.7 Number Portability (NP)



5 Fixed network operators

5.1 Telekom Serbia



6 Telecommunications infrastructure

6.1 Overview of the national telecom network

6.2 International infrastructure



7 Fixed-line broadband market

7.1 Introduction and statistical overview

7.2 Broadband statistics

7.3 Fixed-line broadband technologies



8 Mobile market

8.1 Market analysis

8.2 Mobile statistics

8.3 Mobile data

8.4 Mobile broadband

8.5 Regulatory issues

8.6 Mobile infrastructure

8.7 Major mobile operators

8.8 Mobile content and applications



9 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Mobilna Telefonija Srbija (MTS)

Telekom Serbia

VIP Mobile

Telenor Serbia

Serbia Broadband (SBB)

I.KOM

Knight Development Support

Invest-Inenjering

Beogrid

JET TV

Kopernikus Technology

BeotelNet

Sat Trakt

Telemark and Radijus vektor.

