Atos International: Atos announces new Digital Hybrid Cloud offering with VMware to enable businesses to accelerate time-to-market and reduce costs

VMworld 2019 Europe , Barcelona, Spain - November 5, 2019 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today announces Digital Hybrid Cloud offering, its fully-managed hybrid cloud solution, together with partner VMware. Bringing together Atos' unique and extensive experience and expertise in end-to-end cloud implementation and management, with the latest cloud solutions from VMware, it offers businesses a path to a multi-cloud solution enabling them to accelerate time-to-market and reduce costs through lower TCO (Total Cost of Ownership).1

This scalable, more secure and future-proofed multi-cloud solution enables customers to run both traditional and new cloud-native enterprise applications, on one single platform, across both private and public environments. It offers complete visibility of all clouds to help optimize and control cloud usage.

Global scale and proven experience

To this offering, Atos brings its significant experience and capability in the development of cloud infrastructure with its 11 multi-tenant cloud hubs, 10,000+ cloud experts and 8 Global Delivery Centers around the world. In its role as Worldwide IT Partner to the IOC, Atos has run and orchestrated key IT systems from the Cloud for 9 Olympic Games. Atos also built and operates one of the world's largest private clouds driven by one of the world's largest alliances with VMware.

Optimum security and control

#1 in Europe and a global leader in cybersecurity, Atos has a global team of over 5,000 security specialists and a worldwide network of Security Operation Centers (SOCs). It brings this expertise and experience to Digital Hybrid Cloud to enable customer data to be kept more completely secure and in full compliance with corporate risk management standards.

"I'm pleased to announce the global release of our Digital Hybrid Cloud offering, built in partnership with VMware." says Eric Grall, Senior Executive VP - Head of Global Operations at Atos. "Today businesses need an agile, scalable and more secure digital infrastructure to be able to grow, and one which enables them to invest in new, cloud-native applications if they are to compete and win.Our Digital Hybrid Cloud offering fits into the existing IT environment, thereby enabling a flexible evolution of digital capabilities that grow with the business, without disrupting existing processes,bringing businesses both innovation and flexibility together with enhanced security and control."

"We're delighted to be building on our eight-year partnership with Atos with the launch of Digital Hybrid Cloud offering today". says Susan Nash, SVP - Strategic Corporate Alliances at VMware. "This modular solution offers flexibility, agility and enables customer data to be kept more secure, so businesses can continue to innovate without compromising security."

Atos is recognized as a global market leader by major industry analysts in cloud migration and management - this includes by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing & Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services in US, Europe and APAC ; and by NelsonHall in Cloud Infrastructure Migration & Management.

1 VMware Cloud Foundation generates a 28% lower 3-year TCO than the alternative traditional 3-tier approach to data centers. Source: When Comparing Cloud Alternatives, For the Best TCO Leverage VMware Cloud Foundation, Taneja Group Technology Analysts, April 2019





