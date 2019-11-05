New SnapLogic connectors and solution bundles aim to help customers quickly and easily load data into SAP Data Warehouse Cloud for faster analytics and better decision making

SnapLogic, provider of the Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced a new integration with SAP that aims to help enterprises quickly and easily ingest, prepare, and deliver data from hundreds of applications and data sources into the new SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solution, the latest addition to the SAP HANA Cloud Services.

New technology integrations, packaged solution bundles, and ready-to-use integration patterns and best practices from SnapLogic aim to enable customers to harness their valuable data assets from numerous applications and data sources across the global organization to uncover new insights and make better, faster decisions.

"Modern data management, data warehousing, and analytics initiatives require real-time data access and information flow to be successful," said Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic. "We're thrilled to help businesses that use SAP solutions to ingest, transform, and deliver data from across the enterprise into SAP Data Warehouse Cloud quickly, securely, and at scale. This will enable users to access the data, analytics, and insights they need to drive impactful business results."

Organizations require fast and easy access to all their data -regardless of source, format, or location in order to make informed decisions and take swift action. SnapLogic's self-service, AI-powered integration platform provides more than 500 pre-built intelligent connectors, called Snaps, to help IT teams and business users integrate their complex and growing ecosystem of on-premises and cloud-based applications and data sources. By bringing together data from multiple sources and helping to ensure uninterrupted data flow, users can obtain a nearly 360-degree view of their information assets, analyze and trust their data to make confident decisions, and act decisively with rich, contextual information.

"IT and business analysts alike need to be able to quickly and easily connect relevant data sources, qualify that data, and provide valuable insights within an organization," said Gerrit Kazmaier, executive vice president, SAP HANA and Analytics, SAP. "We expect that SnapLogic's data integration platform, together with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, will allow more customers to turn data into meaningful insights and actions that move their business forward."

New connectors and solution bundles will accelerate time to value

SnapLogic is introducing a series of connectors (called Snap Packs) to make it easier to move diverse, high-volume data in and out of SAP's enterprise cloud data warehouse.

In addition, SnapLogic is introducing new packaged solution bundles which include popular Snap Packs, reusable integration patterns and workflows, and best practices designed to address common data challenges. These solution bundles are intended to help users of all skill levels become productive quickly and accelerate overall project time to value.

The first three solution bundles from SnapLogic include:

Human Capital Management (HCM) Analytics : This pre-configured solution bundle is designed to help organizations move data from popular HR applications like Workday and SAP SuccessFactors into the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud to be later analyzed using SAP Analytics Cloud. By applying advanced analytics to their people data, enterprises can improve programs for workforce planning, talent acquisition, performance management, learning and development, and more.

: This pre-configured solution bundle is designed to help organizations move data from popular HR applications like Workday and SAP SuccessFactors into the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud to be later analyzed using SAP Analytics Cloud. By applying advanced analytics to their people data, enterprises can improve programs for workforce planning, talent acquisition, performance management, learning and development, and more. Cloud Data Warehouse Migration : To take advantage of the flexibility, performance, scalability, and cost benefits of the cloud, many enterprises are migrating their on-premises enterprise data warehouses to the cloud. This solution bundle aims to help them move data from their on-premises data warehouse to the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud.

: To take advantage of the flexibility, performance, scalability, and cost benefits of the cloud, many enterprises are migrating their on-premises enterprise data warehouses to the cloud. This solution bundle aims to help them move data from their on-premises data warehouse to the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, and Biotech: This industry-specific solution bundle is designed to bring together connectors, patterns, and best practices to solve key challenges for the data-intensive pharmaceutical, life science, and biotech companies. From advancing drug discovery, to managing clinical trials, to streamlining the supply chain, effective data management and analytics is key to success.

The Human Capital Management (HCM)Analytics solution bundle is available today in the SAP App Center, and the Cloud Data Warehouse Migration and Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences, and Biotech solution bundles are planned to be available later this month.

To start a free trial of the SnapLogic integration platform pre-configured to work with SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, click here.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic provides the Intelligent Integration Platform. The company's AI-powered workflows and self-service integration capabilities make it fast and easy for organizations to manage all their application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, Emirates, Schneider Electric, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

