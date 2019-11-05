Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11099 ISIN: US0404131064 Ticker-Symbol: 117 
Tradegate
05.11.19
12:12 Uhr
172,78 Euro
+0,92
+0,54 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ARISTA NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARISTA NETWORKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
170,74
173,06
12:12
170,70
172,78
12:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ARISTA NETWORKS
ARISTA NETWORKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ARISTA NETWORKS INC172,78+0,54 %