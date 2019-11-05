Cybersecurity Company Specializing in Deep and Dark Web Analysis Continues Global Presence

Resecurity, a cybersecurity company that delivers in-depth analysis layered on top of the most comprehensive, exclusive sets of data from the Deep and Dark Web, announces that its Managing Director of Resecurity Europe, Selene Giupponi, will be attending Milipol Paris 2019 later this month in France. Resecurity will be hosting booth 4 A 055 in Hall 4 of the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

Resecurity continues to expand globally with customers and services now offered worldwide and recently announced the appointment of Selene Giupponi as Managing Director of Resecurity Europe. Last month the company announced the launch of the Hunter Unit, an elite group composed of subject matter experts experienced in technology development and malware research, network exploitation, network and system defense strategies and more from backgrounds in law enforcement, government and military agencies, and enterprises. The Hunter Unit is the offensive line against threats, curating all the data intelligence behind Resecurity's Context platform, validating that information and delivering it in the most actionable format to customers.

WHAT: Milipol Paris 2019

WHEN: November 19-22, 2019

WHO: Selene Giupponi, Managing Director Resecurity Europe

WHERE: 4 A 055, Hall 4 of the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre

In addition to Milipol Paris, Resecurity will also be participating in the following global cybersecurity events this year:

Infosecurity Summit, November 20-21 2019, New York, NY

Amazon re:Invent, December 2-6 2019, Las Vegas, NV (Booth 1235)

