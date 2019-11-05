ADC Therapeutics SA: ADC Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer Herron as Chief Commercial Officer

Biopharma leader with deep oncology product launch experience will spearhead global commercial strategy and execution for ADCT-402

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company pioneering the development of highly potent antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Herron as Chief Commercial Officer, effective November 4, 2019. In this newly created role, Ms. Herron will lead all global commercial activities as a member of the company's senior management team. She is based in ADC Therapeutics' New Jersey office.



Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer of ADC Therapeutics, said, "Jennifer is a talented leader with a record of successful new product launches and developing commercial talent. She brings a deep understanding of global pre-market development and commercialization of oncology products, which will be invaluable as we plan for the submission of a Biologics License Application and potential launch of ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) and continue to shape commercial strategies for our pipeline of novel ADCs. We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the executive team as ADC Therapeutics enters this next stage of growth."

Ms. Herron joins ADC Therapeutics with more than 27 years of international biotechnology and pharmaceutical experience. Most recently, Ms. Herron served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Immunogen, where she guided pre-commercialization planning for mirvetuximab soravtansine, the first folate receptor alpha-targeting ADC. Prior to Immunogen, Ms. Herron served as President and Executive Vice President, Global Commercial, at MorphoSys US, where she established the start-up commercial presence in the United States in preparation for the launch of MOR208, the company's lead hematology-oncology program. Previously, Ms. Herron served as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Ariad Pharmaceuticals, where she led the global commercialization of Iclusig (ponatinib), global launch readiness for Alunbrig (brigatinib), all commercial aspects of the Takeda transaction and ultimately the organizational transition to Takeda. Earlier in her career, Ms. Herron held various commercial leadership roles of increasing responsibility in major multinational pharmaceutical companies such as Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis Oncology and SmithKline Beecham Oncology (GlaxoSmithKline).

Ms. Herron said, "It's a privilege to work with the team at ADC Therapeutics, a company wholly committed to improving outcomes for people living with cancer around the world. I look forward to building out a world-class commercial oncology organization and successfully delivering important new cancer treatment options for patients with serious unmet medical needs."

Ms. Herron holds an MBA from Georgetown University and a B.A. in biology and economics from Lehigh University.

