Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics establishes meaningful market presence in China for Royal Apothic

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 20, Sheng Qiuping, Director-General of the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang province, visited the exhibition space of the popular British cosmetics brand Royal Apothic at the West Lake Expo, where he met with Jacky Fang, the head of Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics, the exclusive Chinese distributor of the British brand. Their 500-square-meter exhibition space was the largest among the cosmetics makers present at the event. News of the brand's several recent achievements in China were well covered by dozens of media organizations, including several of China's state-run outlets.

Over the past two years, Royal Apothic has scored several meaningful wins in China. Through its exclusive distributor Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics, the brand has formed excellent relationships with the country's retail giants, including Alibaba and JD.COM. Over just the last two years, point-of-purchase sales have soared from zero to tens of millions of dollars, while the brand has become a household name among women from all walks of life. Hand-in-hand with Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics, Royal Apothic is carrying out an ambitious expansion plan in dozens of China's provinces, which, when added together, represents a market the size of Europe's. The firm's aim is to further increase sales by 300% over the next three years.

Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics is a large cosmetics group with a network of sales channels across Asia and an expansive industrial park. For more than a decade, the company has been providing ODM services to dozens of well-known cosmetics companies and is the exclusive distributor in China or Asia of several international brands, of which Royal Apothic is one.

