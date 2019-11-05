Technavio has been monitoring the global botanical extracts market and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.03 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005585/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global botanical extracts market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 113-page research report with TOC on "Botanical Extracts Market Analysis Report by Application (F&B, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics), by Geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics. In addition, the growing application of botanical extracts in the beverage industry is anticipated to further boost the growth of the botanical extracts market.

Manufacturers of cosmetics are using natural ingredients from sources such as minerals, leaves, flowers, water, herbs, and fruits to develop and provide natural makeup products. Natural cosmetics also contain botanical extracts with antimicrobial properties, tyrosinase inhibitors, and antioxidants. These products are a popular alternative to synthetic makeup products that contain harsh chemicals and preservatives harmful to skin. They also protect the skin against free radicals. Thus, the growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics will boost the demand for botanical extracts during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Botanical Extracts Market Companies:

BASF

BASF is headquartered in Germany and owns and operates businesses under various segments such as Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil Gas. The company offers the product, SQISANDRYL LS 9905, made from the Schisandra Chinensis fruit.

Carbery Group

Carbery Group is headquartered in Ireland and manufactures and offers products through the following business units: Nutrition, Dairy, and Taste. The company offers Synergy Pure Extracts Essences, which comprise of a line of plant-based ingredients.

DowDuPont

DowDuPont is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various segments, namely Agriculture, Performance Materials Coatings, Industrial Intermediates Infrastructure, Packaging Specialty Plastics, Electronics Imaging, Nutrition Biosciences, Transportation Advanced Polymers, and Safety Construction.

International Flavors Fragrances

International Flavors Fragrances is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Flavors and Fragrances. The company offers LAVANDIN ABSOLUTE ENFLEURAGE 2.0 ORGANIC LMR, which is extracted from the olfactive parts of lavandin.

Kerry

Kerry is headquartered in Ireland and offers services through the following business segments: Taste Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The company offers natural extracts in flavors such as fruits and vegetables, herbs and spices, coffee, cocoa, citrus, and vanilla.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Botanical Extracts Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

F&B

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Botanical Extracts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples are:

Rose Extract Market Global Rose Extract Market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and product (rose oil, rose hip fruit extract, and rose water).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005585/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com