New OneSite VMware Edition Reveals the Speed and Scale at Which Workspace ONE UEM Users Can Distribute Software Across the Enterprise

Adaptiva, a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions for enterprise customers, today announced that it will introduce its OneSite VMware Edition to global audiences at VMworld 2019 Europe. This cloud-enabled version of Adaptiva's popular OneSite product enables enterprises using the VMware Workspace ONE UEM platform to distribute software with unprecedented speed and scale through a single download experience while automatically protecting the wide-area network. OneSite VMware Edition, as well as Adaptiva's entire product suite, will be showcased in the Adaptiva stand, E121, at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via through Nov. 7.

"As a global solutions provider, we are delighted to unveil OneSite VMware Edition and its capabilities to European audiences," said Jeff Day, director of sales, EMEA and India, at Adaptiva. "Companies are increasingly moving to modern device management, and VMware Workspace ONE solves a plethora of the associated IT challenges. However, quickly distributing content at scale without disrupting business processes remains a substantial hurdle. Adaptiva's OneSite VMware Edition solves this problem by enabling IT teams to increase software download success rates and lower TCO without impacting bandwidth."

Adaptiva OneSite is a fully automated content distribution engine that provides the fastest way to securely and reliably distribute software across an enterprise. The effectiveness of its solution has already been proven across leading Fortune 1000 enterprises with millions of endpoints under management. Now, its capabilities are being extended to meet the unique needs of Workspace ONE UEM users. VMware selected Adaptiva OneSite for streamlined, scalable software distribution with Workspace ONE UEM. OneSite VMware Edition is a pre-integrated solution that enables customers to distribute Win32 applications at previously unattainable speed and scale.

With Adaptiva OneSite VMware Edition, rather than a separate download to every individual computer in the enterprise, organizations benefit from OneSite's single download capability, which requires only one download from the content delivery network (CDN) into the corporate network. Then the product utilizes Adaptiva's proprietary network protocols that provide predictive bandwidth harvesting, which intelligently harvests all unused bandwidth on the WAN while ensuring that distribution never impacts critical business traffic going across the network. OneSite VMware Edition also persistently orchestrates and manages content automatically through its award-winning peer-to-peer capabilities so that it can be stored locally, adding another level of efficiency and redundancy.

"We see Workspace ONE and OneSite VMware Edition as truly complementary solutions that will help deliver significant software distribution, scale, speed, and cost savings to our mutual customers on their path to Windows 10 modernization," said Jason Roszak, senior director of Windows Management Services, End-User Computing, VMware.

Adaptiva OneSite VMware Edition will be demoed in Stand E121 throughout VMworld 2019 Europe during regular show hours.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva is a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions. The company's products, including OneSite and Evolve VM, empower enterprises to manage and secure endpoints at unparalleled speed and massive scale using the power of peer-to-peer technology. Adaptiva is self-funded, highly profitable, and growing at a rapid rate. Leading global Fortune 1000 organizations, including T-Mobile, Nokia, HSBC, Walgreens, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, use Adaptiva products to eliminate the need for a vast IT infrastructure and automate countless endpoint management and security tasks. Learn more at https://insights.adaptiva.com, and follow the company at LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

OneSite and Evolve VM are trademarks of Adaptive Protocols, Inc. VMware and Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

