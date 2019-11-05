Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14WN3 ISIN: US4415931009 Ticker-Symbol: 2HL 
Frankfurt
05.11.19
08:12 Uhr
42,800 Euro
-0,400
-0,93 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,800
44,200
13:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HOULIHAN LOKEY
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HOULIHAN LOKEY INC42,800-0,93 %