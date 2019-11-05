Bragg has made a significant first entry into the US gaming market, with a deal to provide casino services and player account management to Seneca Gaming Corp (SGC), which operates three tribal casinos in Western New York. The agreement is in partnership with Kambi and rollout is to commence imminently for sports, with online casino to follow (pending regulation). Bragg has entered another partnership with Kambi to explore strategic options, primarily in the US. In our view, these two deals provide Bragg with enormous credibility and bode well for future growth prospects. We leave our forecasts unchanged, with Q3 figures due on 12 November. Another catalyst would be the sale of GiveMeSport (GMS).

