With Falcon for AWS, customers gain enhanced visibility and protection for elastic cloud workloads with metered billing

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced the launch of Falcon for Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help secure cloud workloads. Falcon for AWS will be available in AWS Marketplace, allowing customers to easily purchase and deploy the solution with integrated metering and billing, while also optimizing their spend for elastic workloads.

CrowdStrike Falcon for AWS helps brings security teams the enhanced visibility and protection they need to defend against even the most sophisticated attacks. This solution delivers container security through a single agent running on the node that protects the instance itself as well as all containers running on it, allowing for comprehensive protection and substantial pricing efficiencies.

Falcon for AWS can be automatically deployed as new workloads are created, providing a dynamic solution that ensures continual protection across all workloads. Security teams that install Falcon for AWS on their instances will see an immediate time to value.

"Customers are looking for not only the most reliable threat protection but also modern, elastic, pay-as-you-go models that meet the dynamic needs of their businesses. With Falcon for AWS, we are bringing customers next-generation protection, allowing them to quickly and easily secure their workloads and scale their consumption as their business needs change," said George Kurtz, chief executive officer and co-founder of CrowdStrike.

Falcon for AWS benefits include:

Protection Additional coverage for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and the containers they host, including customer managed container environments and those running in Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) for protection against even the most sophisticated attacks.

Additional coverage for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances and the containers they host, including customer managed container environments and those running in Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS) and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) for protection against even the most sophisticated attacks. Speed Accelerates cloud migration and adoption, allowing customers to seamlessly deploy and monitor their workloads at scale, enabling immediate protection and support for business agility. Falcon for AWS helps provide security teams visibility and protection, while enabling DevOps teams to continue operating without any friction.

Accelerates cloud migration and adoption, allowing customers to seamlessly deploy and monitor their workloads at scale, enabling immediate protection and support for business agility. Falcon for AWS helps provide security teams visibility and protection, while enabling DevOps teams to continue operating without any friction. Visibility Continuous and comprehensive workload monitoring and discovery provide security teams full visibility and help to ensure nothing is missed and stealthy attacks are stopped, including container visibility that supports Amazon EC2 instances, Amazon ECS, and Amazon EKS containers and workloads running Windows and Linux, including Amazon Linux.

Continuous and comprehensive workload monitoring and discovery provide security teams full visibility and help to ensure nothing is missed and stealthy attacks are stopped, including container visibility that supports Amazon EC2 instances, Amazon ECS, and Amazon EKS containers and workloads running Windows and Linux, including Amazon Linux. Metered billing - Customers pay for what they use and are able to accelerate procurement by leveraging AWS Marketplace Metering Service, and availability in AWS Marketplace.

- Customers pay for what they use and are able to accelerate procurement by leveraging AWS Marketplace Metering Service, and availability in AWS Marketplace. Simplicity CrowdStrike Falcon provides one console for all workloads, reducing overhead and friction.

CrowdStrike Falcon provides one console for all workloads, reducing overhead and friction. Performance Minimal impact on runtime performance with lightweight agent; no reboots, no scan storms and no invasive signatures updates required; and it can be pre-configured as part of the Amazon Machine Image (AMI).

Minimal impact on runtime performance with lightweight agent; no reboots, no scan storms and no invasive signatures updates required; and it can be pre-configured as part of the Amazon Machine Image (AMI). Automation Falcon for AWS allows cloud security teams to keep up with the dynamic and flexible nature of AWS workloads by offering seamless support for CI/CD deployment workflows, powerful APIs, and integration with AWS Security Hub.

"In a shared responsibility model, security of the workload is always a top priority and responsibility for our customers, who are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to help secure their cloud workloads, which are increasingly deployed on container environments like Amazon ECS and Amazon EKS," said Dave McCann, vice president, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "We are delighted to be working with CrowdStrike to help our millions of AWS customers easily find, procure and provision new secure solutions like Falcon that allows them to confidently innovate at cloud speed."

In addition to Falcon for AWS, CrowdStrike also supports Amazon GuardDuty, which protects against vulnerabilities, malicious activity, and unauthorized behavior, and participated in the launch of AWS Security Hub. CrowdStrike is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Advanced Technology Partner that has achieved AWS Security Competency status.

Falcon for AWS will be demonstrated at the third annual Fal.Con UNITE, CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Conference, being held in San Diego, CA, Nov. 4-6, 2019. Fal.Con UNITE 2019 will offer compelling keynotes from cybersecurity experts as well as world-renowned entrepreneurs, and sessions for executives and information technology professionals.

To learn more about CrowdStrike Falcon for AWS, read a blog from chief executive officer, George Kurtz.

