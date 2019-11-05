Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W7Q9 ISIN: BE0974260896 Ticker-Symbol: 1C0 
Frankfurt
05.11.19
08:06 Uhr
8,800 Euro
+0,100
+1,15 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELYAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELYAD SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,670
8,830
14:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CELYAD
CELYAD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CELYAD SA8,800+1,15 %