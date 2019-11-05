Fall Platform Release delivers an additional module and updates to the Falcon Platform to increase efficiency and enhance protection for customers while reducing complexity

Fal.Con UNITE 2019 -- CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced a new firewall management module and other updates to its cloud-native CrowdStrike Falcon platform at its third annual user conference, Fal.Con UNITE in San Diego, California.

With Falcon Firewall ManagementTM, CrowdStrike delivers simple, centralized host firewall management to help customers transition from legacy endpoint suites to CrowdStrike's next-generation solution, providing comprehensive protection, improved performance and efficiency in managing and enforcing host firewall policies. Falcon Firewall Management offers simple, cross-platform, management of host/OS firewalls from the Falcon console, providing customers with enhanced protection from network threats and enables security teams to granularly contain any threat exposure.

Delivered via the single, lightweight agent and cloud-native architecture of Falcon, this module is immediately operational with no additional impact on the host. From initial enablement to ongoing use, customers benefit from 24/7/365 protection.

Falcon Firewall Management offers the following benefits to customers:

Reduced cost and complexity: Eliminates the need for on-premises management infrastructure and complex integrations. Installation and day-to-day operations are deployed without requiring an additional agent with minimal impact on hosts.

Eliminates the need for on-premises management infrastructure and complex integrations. Installation and day-to-day operations are deployed without requiring an additional agent with minimal impact on hosts. Increased efficiency : Simplifies policy management and increases visibility into endpoint security controls.

: Simplifies policy management and increases visibility into endpoint security controls. Enhanced protection: Strengthens networks against advanced threats by eliminating visibility gaps, as well as complex configuration and management.

Strengthens networks against advanced threats by eliminating visibility gaps, as well as complex configuration and management. Seamless, cloud-based protection: Deploys and is operational within minutes without requiring reboots, fine-tuning, or complex configuration, offering customers peace of mind that they are protected immediately.

"We continue to expand CrowdStrike Falcon to provide customers with the most comprehensive cloud-native platform. Falcon addresses security from a holistic standpoint to not only stop breaches but also eliminate complexity. The Falcon platform delivers full-spectrum protection, while requiring zero integrations or additional deployments, protecting customers from the endpoint to the network. Unlike legacy vendors, CrowdStrike is providing rich functionality with Falcon Firewall Management without a custom firewall implementation," said Amol Kulkarni, chief product and engineering officer at CrowdStrike. "With this new module and other major updates, we are reinforcing that CrowdStrike Falcon remains the only cloud-native, single agent solution that offers security teams control, visibility, and protection addressing a full range of security, IT management, and operational needs."

In addition to announcing Falcon Firewall Management, CrowdStrike is introducing multiple platform updates to increase the efficacy of Falcon. Platform enhancements include the following:

Comprehensive visibility with Falcon Spotlight: New functionality includes enhanced reporting on a wide range of applications, such as desktop applications, server software and more. Spotlight will also deliver significant enhancements in reporting, sophisticated visualizations and vulnerability trending, as well as an all-new vulnerability application programming interface (API), unlocking streamlined vulnerability management workflows and risk reduction.

New functionality includes enhanced reporting on a wide range of applications, such as desktop applications, server software and more. Spotlight will also deliver significant enhancements in reporting, sophisticated visualizations and vulnerability trending, as well as an all-new vulnerability application programming interface (API), unlocking streamlined vulnerability management workflows and risk reduction. Extensive container protection via Falcon Insight: CrowdStrike is expanding its endpoint detection and response (EDR) container capabilities by capturing even more detailed container activity and metadata, and providing full visibility into containers with the single lightweight Falcon agent without any deployment on containers. This allows security teams to secure the container workloads without adding any friction to DevOps teams. By incorporating information such as containerID, images, mode, configuration type, etc., Falcon Insight enables and accelerates critical detection, investigation and threat hunting tasks to be performed on containers, even on ephemeral workloads after the container is decommissioned. Falcon supports platforms that conform to the Open Container Initiative (OCI) standard, such as Docker, and works on premise and on AWS, GCP and Azure.

CrowdStrike is expanding its endpoint detection and response (EDR) container capabilities by capturing even more detailed container activity and metadata, and providing full visibility into containers with the single lightweight Falcon agent without any deployment on containers. This allows security teams to secure the container workloads without adding any friction to DevOps teams. By incorporating information such as containerID, images, mode, configuration type, etc., Falcon Insight enables and accelerates critical detection, investigation and threat hunting tasks to be performed on containers, even on ephemeral workloads after the container is decommissioned. Falcon supports platforms that conform to the Open Container Initiative (OCI) standard, such as Docker, and works on premise and on AWS, GCP and Azure. Extended application visibility via Falcon Discover: Enhanced application inventory proactively collects information on all installed applications across the enterprise, providing organizations with continuous awareness of software in use. With this information, organizations can identify and eliminate outdated or insecure applications and software that violates local policies, reducing attack surface and proactively reducing exposure to threats.

Enhanced application inventory proactively collects information on all installed applications across the enterprise, providing organizations with continuous awareness of software in use. With this information, organizations can identify and eliminate outdated or insecure applications and software that violates local policies, reducing attack surface and proactively reducing exposure to threats. Increased mobile threat detection for Falcon for Mobile: CrowdStrike is expanding Falcon for Mobile, the industry's first mobile EDR solution, with proactive threat detectionsLeveraging Falcon for Mobile's unprecedented visibility into malicious, unwanted or accidental activity on mobile devices, detections automatically uncover threats such as communication to known malicious servers, high risk device configurations, unauthorized apps and more.

CrowdStrike Falcon was built as the only transformative cloud-native, single agent solution, establishing a new standard in endpoint security. The Falcon platform integrates 11 cloud modules that span multiple capabilities, including endpoint security, security operations and threat intelligence to deliver customers the comprehensive breach protection necessary to thwart today's sophisticated attacks. CrowdStrike's one-of-a-kind approach starts with its intelligent lightweight agent that enables frictionless deployment of the platform at scale. The agent enables customers to rapidly adopt technology across any workload running on multiple endpoints, and sends data to the cloud, while retaining local detection and prevention capabilities.

The innovative CrowdStrike Threat Graph technology processes, correlates, and analyzes over two trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time and maintains an index of events to stay ahead of future threats. CrowdStrike Threat Graph continuously looks for malicious activity with graph analytics powered by cloud-scale AI, while feeding information to the Falcon platform. This creates a powerful network of crowdsourced intelligence that provides actionable insights to customers. The platform enables intelligent, dynamic automation at scale to detect threats and stop breaches.

For more information about the latest Falcon platform release, read a blog from Amol Kulkarni.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform's single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over two trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world's most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog Twitter

2019 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005648/en/

Contacts:

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Ilina Cashiola, 202-340-0517

Ilina.cashiola@crowdstrike.com