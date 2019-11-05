ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences Announces Strategic Marketing Partnership for LAP-BAND(R)

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS), a leading developer and distributor of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today that the company has signed a marketing agreement with Sequence Health, a leading patient engagement solutions company, with a goal to increase LAP-BAND® Procedures in the United States.

Under the agreement, Sequence Health will launch a targeted direct-to-patient digital marketing campaign to raise awareness and drive demand for the LAP-BAND. The campaign will focus on the unique advantages, proven safety profile, and long-term effectiveness of the LAP-BAND that can potentially benefit a large and growing population of people struggling with obesity and its related co-morbidities. ReShape Lifesciences™ will utilize Sequence Health's proven patient engagement process to establish leads, qualify patients and subsequently guide individuals through the entire enrollment pathway, from the initial education process all the way through surgery and aftercare.

"We believe this relationship with Sequence Health is a perfect partnership and approach to inform and encourage patients to explore our LAP-BAND as a less invasive and desirable weight-loss solution," commented Kevin Condrin, Senior Vice President of Commercialization at ReShape Lifesciences. "We are excited to increase awareness of the LAP-BAND as a clinically supported weight loss option that does not dramatically alter or remove parts of the anatomy, a consideration that has been a significant barrier to treatment for many patients."

Through digital and traditional marketing, as well as their proprietary state-of-the art lead and patient tracking systems, Sequence Health will connect ReShape Lifesciences to a wider audience by building LAP-BAND Brand awareness and powering qualified, insurance-verified leads to key practices.

About Sequence Health

Since 2002, Sequence Health has been providing healthcare organizations with systems and services that significantly increase patient volumes throughout their care pathway. The organization provides patient engagement solutions that strive to dramatically increase top line revenues, while at the same time providing a level of patient-centered care that they believe is unmatched in the healthcare industry.

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences™ is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved LAP-BAND® Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest™ System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of our management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: risks and uncertainties related to our acquisition of the LAP-BAND system, our ability to continue as a going concern if we are unable to improve our operating results or obtain additional financing; risks related to ownership of our securities as a result of our delisting from the Nasdaq Capital Market; our proposed ReShape Vest product may not be successfully developed and commercialized; our limited history of operations; our losses since inception and for the foreseeable future; our limited commercial sales experience; the competitive industry in which we operate; our dependence on third parties to initiate and perform our clinical trials; the need to obtain regulatory approval for our ReShape Vest and any modifications to our vBloc system and LAP-BAND system; physician adoption of our products; our ability to obtain third party coding, coverage or payment levels; ongoing regulatory compliance; our dependence on third party manufacturers and suppliers; the successful development of our sales and marketing capabilities; our ability to raise additional capital when needed; international commercialization and operation; our ability to attract and retain management and other personnel and to manage our growth effectively; potential product liability claims; the cost and management time of operating a public company; potential healthcare fraud and abuse claims; healthcare legislative reform; and our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our technology and products. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly those factors identified as "risk factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K filed May 16, 2019 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

