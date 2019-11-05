Redundant Hyperconverged Solution From Schneider Electric and StorMagic Can Be Deployed in Minutes and Costs Less Than $12,000

VMWorld Europe -- StorMagic, simplifying storage at the edge, announced today the availability of its all-inclusive "Edge in a Box" solution, optimized to run edge or small datacenter onsite applications with 100 percent uptime. "Edge in a Box" includes Schneider Electric's innovative 6U Wall Mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Center, any two x86 servers and StorMagic SvSAN software for less than $12,000. Enterprise customers with hundreds or thousands of sites as well as SMBs (small to medium sized businesses) with less than five sites can begin processing, managing and storing data in minutes, on the leanest, most lightweight solution on the market today.

"StorMagic's 'Edge in a Box' is designed for edge computing environments not optimized for IT systems, and leverages Schneider Electric's self-contained, secure, wall-mountable EcoStruxure Micro Data Center for hyperconverged architectures," said Jim Simonelli, SVP emerging businesses, secure power division, Schneider Electric. "Industries such as retail, manufacturing and SLED are all looking for ways to lower the cost of IT at smaller locations, deploy standardized, pre-integrated systems faster while still ensuring resiliency. 'Edge in a Box' with our EcoStruxure Micro Data Center complete with remote management is an ideal solution to meet these requirements."

"Edge in a Box" is simple to install and manage and does not require onsite IT staff, making it well-suited for both edge computing sites and SMBs. The complete solution can be tailored to meet exact customer requirements and includes the following components:

Schneider Electric's 6U Wall Mount EcoStruxure Micro Data Center - This fully integrated infrastructure solution is composed of a unique wall-mountable low-profile enclosure, APC Smart-UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) and customizable physical security, remote management and servicing options.

Any two x86 servers - The solution supports servers from leading manufacturers like Dell, HPE and Lenovo with any combination of disk drive, memory and processor.

Server virtualization software - Customers can choose from VMware, Microsoft or open-source KVM.

StorMagic SvSAN software - SvSAN provides storage virtualization, high availability and a lightweight remote witness that can manage up to 1,000 edge sites.

"StorMagic's 'Edge in a Box' is a very lightweight, budget-friendly offering that allows any edge site or SMB to deploy a simple IT solution optimized for fast onsite integration," said Bruce Kornfeld, CMO and GM-Americas, StorMagic. "SvSAN is compatible with any x86 server, with any configuration and the leading hypervisors, so customers have the ultimate flexibilty to deploy only what they need, keeping costs to a bare minimum."

'Edge in a Box' is on display for the first time this week at VMWorld Europe in StorMagic booth E132.

Pricing and Availability

StorMagic's "Edge in a Box" is available now with pricing starting below $12,000. It is available from a global network of joint StorMagic and Schneider Electric channel partners. Click here for more information or to download the Edge in a Box solution brief.

About StorMagic

Established in 2006, StorMagic is simplifying storage at the edge. Its virtual SAN makes edge computing simple for everyone from large organizations with thousands of sites, to companies running a single small datacenter. StorMagic offers customers that are dissatisfied with the cost and complexity of external SANs a highly available, two-server solution that is simple, cost-effective and flexible. StorMagic was founded on the concept that technology has become way too complex, and its core mission is to make the complex simple. For additional information, visit www.stormagic.com.

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider Electric, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

