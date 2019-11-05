CrowdStrike Store expands range of third-party applications and use cases

Fal.Con UNITE 2019 -- CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint protection, today announced new third-party applications for the CrowdStrike Store that will extend the power of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, addressing additional use cases to strengthen the security posture of customers.

The CrowdStrike Store is the first unified security cloud ecosystem of trusted applications, providing a strategic choice of vendors and security technologies managed by a single cloud platform, custom-built for the enterprise. It has spurred innovation with security technology providers, enabling them to bring their technologies to Falcon customers to optimize their security stack, and provides real-time access to rich endpoint telemetry.

The latest applications to be featured in the CrowdStrike Store improve threat protection against sophisticated attacks while solving additional use cases for CrowdStrike customers, including patch management, application whitelisting/control, vulnerability prioritization, autonomous deception, insider threat detection, and attack surface management. Through the CrowdStrike Store, customers can discover, try, and seamlessly deploy these applications that extend their existing investment in the Falcon platform.

"We developed the CrowdStrike Store to revolutionize how security tools are created and deployed across the security industry, and the interest we have received from customers and third-party app developers since the store's launch has been tremendous," said Amol Kulkarni, CrowdStrike chief product and engineering officer. "The CrowdStrike Store leverages the power of our security cloud for both scale and telemetry, enabling security applications to deliver smarter and more effective solutions, and provides our customers the opportunity to easily explore new, innovative technologies that enhance their Falcon experience."

New applications include:

Acalvio Advanced Threat Hunting Deception

Acalvio's ShadowPlex Autonomous Deception solution detects, engages and responds to advanced adversaries inside the network with Precision and Speed. Together with CrowdStrike's next-generation antivirus and EDR solutions, ShadowPlex also brings the customer a novel capability, Deception-based Active Threat Hunting, for identifying hidden malicious threats.

Airlock DigitalApplication Whitelisting App Control

Airlock Digital's application whitelisting allows only trusted files to run on Falcon managed customer endpoints, enabling a zero-trust methodology that proactively prevents unknown attacks. CrowdStrike customers gain access to the correlated rich datasets between Falcon and Airlock Digital to gain richer environment insights across their organization.

Automox Endpoint Hardening and Patch Management

Automox enables customers to quickly and proactively harden their endpoints by remediating vulnerabilities discovered by CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight. It reduces time to remediation of discovered endpoint vulnerabilities, eliminates exposures before vulnerability weaponization, and reduces the noise and alert fatigue on response teams.

Dragos ICS/OT Threat Detection

The Dragos application was launched in the CrowdStrike Store in September. The ICS/OT Threat Detection app provides visibility and insights into OT threat activity that originates in IT networks by ICS-focused threat activity groups using endpoint telemetry gathered by CrowdStrike Falcon platform.

Exabeam SIEM UEBA Insider Threat

Exabeam Advanced Analytics for CrowdStrike integrates with Falcon to seamlessly deliver user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) to the customer environment to analyze Falcon endpoint telemetry and detect advanced threats, including insider threats and lateral movement with user attribution.

NopSec Vulnerability Risk Prioritization and Management

NopSec's Unified Vulnerability Risk Management (VRM) continually ingests CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight vulnerabilities, provides contextual enrichment and deeper insights of overall risk exposure, reduces the time to remediation of critical security vulnerabilities and helps increase ROI of existing security investments.

RiskIQ Attack Surface Management

RiskIQ Illuminate integrates with CrowdStrike Falcon to give organizations 360-degree visibility into their attack surface in near real-time. Correlating RiskIQ's comprehensive internet data sets such as passive DNS, email, SSL certificates, host pairs, web trackers, and WHOIS data with CrowdStrike endpoint coverage provides end-to-end visibility into the organization's digital attack surface, accelerating threat hunting and incident response engagements.

Supporting quotes from partners:

Ram Varadarajan, co-founder chief executive officer at Acalvio Technologies

"ShadowPlex Autonomous Deception solution is unique in its ability to reduce dwell times for both insider and external threats. Built on over 25 patented technologies, ShadowPlex automates deployment of effective deception at scale, across the distributed enterprise network. The partnership with CrowdStrike enables ShadowPlex to leverage Falcon platform and it's rich data repository to deliver the most comprehensive threat detection and threat hunting solution in the industry."

Richard Rundle, chief executive officer at Airlock Digital

"Airlock Digital is excited to make application whitelisting and control available in partnership with CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike customers will have the capability to implement Airlock Digital's zero trust endpoint security, complementing the existing strong visibility and detection provided by the Falcon platform."

Bryan Gale, chief product officer at Automox

"Widely known vulnerabilities in operating systems or installed third-party software often have patches readily available, yet organizations struggle to update their environments. We have partnered with CrowdStrike to reduce time to remediation of discovered vulnerabilities and lower the overall impact on organizations."

Robert M.Lee, co-founder and chief executive officer at Dragos

"Together, Dragos and CrowdStrike offer organizations an unparalleled ability to detect and respond to threats across both the enterprise and industrial environments. The combination of technologies, services, and intelligence enhances their strategy to protect critical infrastructure."

Nir Polak, chief executive officer at Exabeam

"We are excited to be a part of the CrowdStrike Store to allow customers to quickly spin up an Exabeam instance using real CrowdStrike data and avoid the need for a lengthy deployment. With Exabeam Advanced Analytics, a key component of our SIEM platform, organizations can now quickly identify individuals with anomalous activity and see relevant details to provide context for comparison and enable rapid investigations."

Lisa Xu, chief executive officer at NopSec

"The sheer volume of vulnerabilities makes it impossible to patch everything. The NopSec and CrowdStrike integration provides customers a holistic visibility of vulnerability intelligence across infrastructure and endpoints, and enables customers to prioritize remediation efforts based on risk and business contexts. We are excited about what Unified VRM and Falcon Spotlight can bring to the market, providing customers world-class vulnerability program intelligence to stay ahead of the game."

Lou Manousos, chief executive officer at RiskIQ

"Today's dynamic IT environments require security teams to have 360-degree visibility and monitoring of their attack surface. RiskIQ and CrowdStrike have partnered to leverage the power of the cloud to deliver unmatched insight and protection inside and outside the firewall."

The CrowdStrike Store and select applications will be demonstrated at the third annual Fal.Con UNITE, CrowdStrike Cybersecurity Conference, being held in San Diego, CA, Nov. 4-6, 2019. Fal.Con UNITE 2019 will offer compelling keynotes from cybersecurity experts as well as world-renowned entrepreneurs, and sessions for executives and information technology professionals.

To learn more about the growth of applications in the CrowdStrike Store, read a blog from vice president of CrowdStrike Store Business, Andy Horwitz.

To learn more about the CrowdStrike Store, read here.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, is redefining security for the cloud era with an endpoint protection platform built from the ground up to stop breaches. The CrowdStrike Falcon platform's single lightweight-agent architecture leverages cloud-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and offers real-time protection and visibility across the enterprise, preventing attacks on endpoints on or off the network. Powered by the proprietary CrowdStrike Threat Graph, CrowdStrike Falcon correlates over two trillion endpoint-related events per week in real time from across the globe, fueling one of the world's most advanced data platforms for security.

With CrowdStrike, customers benefit from better protection, better performance and immediate time-to-value delivered by the cloud-native Falcon platform.

There's only one thing to remember about CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

Qualifying organizations can gain full access to Falcon Prevent by starting a free trial.

Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/

Follow us: Blog Twitter

2019 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike, the falcon logo, CrowdStrike Falcon and CrowdStrike Threat Graph are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and in other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks, and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005245/en/

Contacts:

CrowdStrike, Inc.

Ilina Cashiola, 202-340-0517

Ilina.cashiola@crowdstrike.com