Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PK2R ISIN: US22788C1053 Ticker-Symbol: 45C 
Tradegate
05.11.19
14:59 Uhr
45,400 Euro
+0,800
+1,79 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,005
44,305
16:20
44,000
44,400
16:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CROWDSTRIKE
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC45,400+1,79 %