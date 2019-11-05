Acquisition aligns computer vision AI solutions with Zebra's enterprise asset intelligence vision

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that it has acquired Cortexica Vision Systems Ltd., a London-headquartered leader in business-to-business (B2B) computer vision-based artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Cortexica has developed vision-based analytics and AI solutions to drive new user experiences and greater operational efficiencies. Specific capabilities enabled by the Cortexica computer vision AI portfolio include object recognition, image and video analysis and visual search. Cortexica brings robust technology capabilities and a talented team of engineers, giving Zebra an opportunity to enhance its next-generation offerings.

"The acquisition of Cortexica further advances our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision by providing computer vision-based sensing to enable our customers to operate more effectively in increasingly automated, data-powered environments," said Anders Gustafsson, chief executive officer of Zebra Technologies. "Cortexica's computer vision expertise provides customers greater visibility into the status of assets at the operational edge of their businesses through vision-based sensing and advanced analytics capabilities."

Cortexica enhances the "Sense" and "Analyze" layers of Zebra's "Sense-Analyze-Act" solution framework through the introduction of new computer vision-based AI that enables Zebra to address a range of emerging use-cases that complement its core portfolio.

"Cortexica's talented team members are excited to join Zebra to expand and enhance the company's ability to continue to innovate with our unique skill sets and thought leadership in the field of computer vision," said Iain McCready, chief executive officer, Cortexica.

About Cortexica

Cortexica is a leader in AI, machine learning and computer vision for image and video analysis. Focused on creating and turning cutting-edge AI and machine learning research into real-world solutions that make businesses commercially stronger. http://www.cortexica.com

About Zebra

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end?solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help?our customers?make business-critical decisions.?Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for the last three years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge.?For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for our news alerts. Participate in our Your Edge blog and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

