Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in dispensing and conformal coating equipment and technologies, introduces more products and solutions to create reliable and efficient conformal coating and dispensing processes in electronics manufacturing at Productronica 2019 in Hall A2, stand 345.

German translation and photos of release: http://ndsn.tech/its-all-here-files

New conformal coating demonstrations and technologies on display:

The new Panorama S-Line delivers conformal coating process control in a space-saving footprint with overlapping line processes that minimize manufacturing floor space. This innovative, patent-pending line layout, trims 50% from the line's length by using the lower compartment in each piece of equipment for the heated return or flash-off process. This line includes the popular Select Coat SL-940 coater, an automated coating inspection system and a curing module. An integrated coating thickness sensor allows the user to adjust the coating program speed depending on a thickness trend variation, as well as inter-machine communication (Industry 4.0) to provide real-time Cpk so that coating productivity can be easily monitored.

The new Qadence flow control system (patent pending) is integrated with the Select Coat SL-940 conformal coating platform. With an enhanced spray process and flow stabilization, the resulting system delivers closed-loop flow control at new levels of accuracy with highly consistent performance.

Other demonstrations include new two-component (2K) and spray conformal coating demonstrations.

New automated fluid dispensing demonstrations and technologies on display:

Two Helios SD-960 dispensers demonstrate two-component (2K) and large-volume dispensing with process controls that protect the accuracy demanded by electronics manufacturers. A space-saving, integrated plasma pre-treatment is also displayed for more efficiency and productivity during large-volume dispensing.

The new precision dispenser, Forte Series, includes a dual-simultaneous dispense head with two high-frequency IntelliJet Jetting Systems that dispense at the same time to further boost UPH and quality outcomes reducing dispense time by 50% and automatically adjusting for workpiece and individual component rotational skew.

The Vantage Series dispensing system, introduced at Productronica 2017, now features a dual-head for even more speed with precision.

The popular Spectrum II dispenser is integrated with a new type of progressive cavity pump to enhance small-volume dispensing. This platform also includes a post-dispense inspection kit that provides process control for consistently jetting small volumes as low as 1 nanoliter at frequencies up to 1000 Hz.

A new family of progressive cavity pumps will be introduced, offering precision dispensing performance for a range of fluid volumes from large to micro-levels. One pump model is ideal for dispensing narrow lines of two-component fluids in low flowrates.

See these products and more at Productronica 2019, the world's leading trade fair for electronics development and production, in Munich, Germany, November 12-15, 2019, in the Nordson stand A2.345.

About Nordson ASYMTEK

Nordson ASYMTEK has taken the lead for 35+ years to advance fluid dispensing, conformal coating, and jetting technologies. We focus on immediate and long-term possibilities, continuously innovating as technology and electronics applications evolve. By focusing on what's possible, we bring more to our customers through innovative solutions, customization, applications expertise, and award-winning global support. Visit us at www.NordsonASYMTEK.com, or on social media.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is one of the world's leading producers of precision dispensing equipment that applies adhesives, sealants, coatings and other materials to a broad range of consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also manufactures equipment used in the testing and inspection of electronic components as well as technology-based systems for curing and surface treatment processes. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has direct operations and sales support offices in more than 30 countries.

