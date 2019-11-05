Sitecore Unveils SaaS Strategy, Announces Updates to Experience Platform and Content Hub at Symposium 2019

Reinvents the standard in building personalised digital experiences

ORLANDO, Florida, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitecore Symposium 2019 -- Sitecore, the global leader in digital experience management software, today unveiled its SaaS vision and timeline and several product enhancements to support the path to SaaS at Sitecore Symposium 2019. The new SaaS offering will reinvent the entire experience of delivering, building with, and using Sitecore software, by offering a modern, intuitive, and extensible platform that is easy to get up and running and maintain over the long term. Updates to existing offerings announced today, including Sitecore Experience PlatformTM 9.3 and Sitecore Content HubTM 3.3, set the foundation for the company's SaaS journey as Sitecore focuses on improved usability and new integrations into third-party solutions.

Sitecore's SaaS offering will make it much easier and faster to build digital experiences, while maintaining the flexibility for Sitecore partners and customers to create differentiated experiences. Once a user is on Sitecore's SaaS platform, they will always have the most current version of the product with the ease of automatic upgrades. Over time, Sitecore plans to continue automating services such as personalisation so that difficult tasks become dramatically easier. Sitecore Content Hub, which is already SaaS, will also have full integration with the platform over time.

"Enabling brands to deliver customer experiences as quickly and efficiently as possible is paramount in this digital age," said Mark Frost, chief executive officer, Sitecore. "We are reinventing the standard with a modern SaaS platform where brands can realise time-to-value much faster and easily drive the digital transformations needed to stay relevant through an easy to use, configurable, and extensible platform."

The initial version of Sitecore's SaaS solution is planned for availability in summer 2020 and will enable users to accelerate time-to-market and reduce the costs to design, build, and deploy their websites, while empowering them with the flexibility to make changes when needed based on shifting market dynamics. Sitecore's SaaS solution will also provide developers the extensibility needed to integrate with the ecosystem around it and meet today's wide variety of market demands.

Sitecore Experience Platform 9.3

Sitecore Experience Platform (XP) 9.3 focuses on new innovations for usability, accelerating a brand's time to market, and improved performance. The new editing environment in Sitecore XP 9.3, known as "Horizon," offers brands an easy to use, intuitive, and contextual interface with everything a user needs for easy navigation. The new editor user interface sets a foundation for the future and also provides real-time contextual insights as content is created and published, giving marketers the knowledge they need to drive improved conversions.

In addition to the new editing environment, Sitecore XP 9.3 includes enhanced reporting that enables marketers to make informed decisions with more granular visibility into how personalisation is driving performance. Other innovations with Sitecore XP 9.3 include improvements to out-of-the-box forms, enhanced email and automation, and performance enhancements - all centered around enabling brands to accelerate their time to value.

Sitecore Content Hub 3.3

Rounding out today's news, Sitecore announced Sitecore Content Hub 3.3, which integrates digital asset management (DAM), content marketing platform (CMP), and marketing resource management (MRM) in one unified, SaaS-based platform. Sitecore Content Hub 3.3 features new integrations with leading third-party solutions, including a new marketing and campaign automation connector that makes it easier for customers to create amazing experiences more broadly throughout the customer journey.

In addition, Sitecore Content Hub now provides enhanced reporting tools that allow marketers to easily analyse where content is used across channels in Sitecore XP, empowering users to make more informed decisions on future campaigns.

