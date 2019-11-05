Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs Selected by Major Japanese OEM Machine Tool Manufacturer for Test and Evaluation Program of PrintRite3D

Sigma Enters Japanese Market With Global Leader in EDM and 3D Printing Products

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D printing industry, has partnered with a high-end manufacturer of state-of-the-art machine tools, electrical discharge machines (EDM) and 3D printing products, for a test and evaluation program of Sigma Labs' PrintRite3D® real time melt pool analytics.

Per the terms of the original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") testing and evaluation program, Sigma Labs will install its PrintRite3D system at the company's additive R&D center in Japan and provide its comprehensive PrintRite3D In-Process Quality Assurance (IPQA®) system and services-hardware, software, training, engineering and metallurgical consulting and related support services.

Currently one of the world's largest EDM manufacturers, this OEM client entered the additive manufacturing sector leveraging its long-standing success in design, manufacture, and sale of high end and high quality machine tool equipment. This new partnership represents the third major OEM to enter Sigma Labs' test and evaluation program in as many months. Sigma Labs' recent wins with major OEM's and end users demonstrate the value of Sigma Labs' cutting edge, market leading, patented PrintRite3D real time melt pool analytics technology. Sigma Labs technology licensing is available to all major additive manufacturing ("AM") machine manufacturers who seek enhanced machine process management and optimization.

"The momentum with our test and evaluation program is clearly accelerating and we are excited to partner with the leading Japanese OEM in the additive manufacturing space," said John Rice, Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Labs. "This evaluation program is a natural progression of our OEM licensing efforts, working to integrate PrintRite3D directly into AM machines at the factory OEM level. This OEM's commitment to the highest quality of standards was one of the key reasons for selecting PrintRite3D and we look forward to working with this market leader."

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is an emerging provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry under the PrintRite3D® brand. Founded in 2010, Sigma is a software company that specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time computer aided inspection (CAI) solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs' advanced computer-aided software product revolutionizes commercial additive manufacturing, enabling non-destructive quality assurance mid-production, uniquely allowing errors to be corrected in real-time. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K (including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein) filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019 and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

