Patriot Scientific Corporation Provides Patent Litigation Update

SCOTUS Denies Petition for Writ of Certiorari

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2019 / Patriot Scientific Corporation ("Patriot") (OTC PINK:PTSC) announced that, on November 4, 2019, the Supreme Court of the United States denied the petition by Patriot, Technology Properties Limited LLC and Phoenix Digital Solutions LLC for a writ of certiorari with respect to patent litigation previously before the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit that alleged infringement of the "336 patent against multiple defendants.

Patriot continues to evaluate the future direction of the company and anticipates providing an update in the near future.

About Patriot Scientific Corporation

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, Patriot Scientific Corporation is the co-owner of the Moore Microprocessor Patent Portfolio. For more information on PTSC, visit www.ptsc.com.

About the MMP Portfolio™

The MMP Portfolio includes US patents as well as their European and Japanese counterparts, which cover techniques that enable higher performance and lower cost designs essential to consumer and commercial digital systems ranging from PCs, cell phones and portable music players to communications infrastructure, medical equipment and automobiles.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding Patriot Scientific Corporation's intentions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is important to note that the Patriot's actual results could differ materially from those in any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the effect of emerging technologies and markets, raising sufficient capital to fund evaluation and implementation of new business initiatives, variations in Patriot's cash flow, market acceptance risks, and technical development risks. Patriot's business could be affected by a number of other factors, including the risk factors listed from time to time in Patriot's SEC reports including, but not limited to, Patriot's 10-K for the year ended May 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. Patriot cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Patriot disclaims any obligation, and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release.

