Open Systems, a global provider of an intelligent edge and cloud-native secure access service edge (SASE) platform, delivered as a service, today announced that its board of directors named noted cybersecurity expert Michael Fey to its advisory board. Fey, who has worked for some of the largest cybersecurity companies in the world, brings a broad set of business management and technical expertise to Open Systems.

"Mike impressed us with his business acumen and cybersecurity expertise," said Open Systems Chairman of the Board Dr. Bernd-Michael Rumpf. "His talents and experience will be invaluable as we accelerate our global expansion and continue to evolve our solutions. We are excited to have Mike on our Advisory Board and look forward to working closely with him."

Fey is currently the CEO of D2iQ (formerly known as Mesosphere), a leading provider of enterprise-grade cloud platforms. Prior to D2iQ, Fey held senior executive positions at cybersecurity leaders Symantec, Blue Coat Systems and McAfee. While serving as COO of Blue Coat, Fey led the company to aggressive growth, resulting in its acquisition by Symantec in 2016. Fey has also been executive vice president and general manager for enterprise products at McAfee and chief technology officer of Intel Security.

"As enterprises face a growing talent crisis to serve ever-increasing needs for network and security experts, Open Systems brings to market an integrated network and security as-a-service platform that delivers tremendous value, which explains the company's extraordinary customer retention and satisfaction levels," said Fey. "I look forward to helping the company build on this strong foundation as it expands in the U.S. and continues to add critical capabilities to its platform, including cloud security and data analytics."

Managed by world-class security experts, Open Systems' edge- and cloud-native SASE platform delivers network management security, simplicity and performance to enable enterprises to serve their secure access needs.

About Open Systems

Open Systems is a leading provider of an intelligent edge- and cloud-native secure access service edge (SASE) platform, delivered as a service, that helps enterprises transform their networks into secure, simple-to-manage and cost-effective networks to quickly adapt to the speed of business. Learn more at www.open-systems.com.

